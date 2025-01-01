Menu
<p>WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO <a href=https://app.openlane.ca/trade-in?token=KIA417-307c4788-1bf7-499a-84ff-65e982f8fe8b rel=nofollow>SELL YOUR CAR</a> WE BUY EVERYTHING</p><p>Advertised pricing is only available with Kia 417 financing promotion.</p><p>Ask us for more details!</p><p>DISCLAIMER: Advertised pricing includes all fees. Licensing and HST not included in the price.</p><p>Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed for this vehicle may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information</p>

2023 Nissan Rogue

27,660 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2023 Nissan Rogue

AWD Platinum

12107492

2023 Nissan Rogue

AWD Platinum

Location

Kia 417

1599 Star Top Rd North, Gloucester, ON K1B 5P5

613-746-1170

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
27,660KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JN8BT3DD8PW306079

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # W2145
  • Mileage 27,660 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Kia 417

Kia 417

1599 Star Top Rd North, Gloucester, ON K1B 5P5
613-746-XXXX

613-746-1170

