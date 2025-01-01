$32,999+ taxes & licensing
2023 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Outdoor CVT
Location
Bank Street Mitsubishi
2565 Bank Street South, Gloucester, ON K1T 1M8
613-801-0224
$32,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
50,231KM
VIN JF2GTHSC7PH253132
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal White P
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A2056
- Mileage 50,231 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Rear seat centre armrest
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: continuously variable automatic
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Perimeter/approach lights
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Convenience
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Fully automatic headlights
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Manual-shift auto
Turning radius: 5.4m (17.7')
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Engine displacement: 2.5 L
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Rear cargo: liftgate
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Cylinder configuration: H-4
Ramp breakover angle: 20 deg
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
Approach angle: 18 deg
Towing capacity: 680kg (1,499lbs)
Curb weight: 1,485kg (3,274lbs)
Compression ratio: 12.00 to 1
Fuel economy highway: 7.0L/100 km
Departure angle: 29 deg
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Front tires: 225/60HR17.0
Rear tires: 225/60HR17.0
Fuel tank capacity: 63.0L
Wheel size: 17
Exterior parking camera rear
Exterior parking camera front
Primary LCD size: 8.0
1st row LCD monitors: 3
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Limited slip differential: brake actuated
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Rear collision: Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) warning
Ground clearance (min): 220mm (8.7)
Fuel economy city: 8.8L/100 km
Fuel economy combined: 8.0L/100 km
Rear headroom: 966mm (38.0)
Exterior body width: 1,800mm (70.9)
Rear legroom: 926mm (36.5)
Front headroom: 1,010mm (39.8)
Exterior height: 1,615mm (63.6)
Front legroom: 1,095mm (43.1)
Rear shoulder room: 1,411mm (55.6)
Horsepower: 182hp @ 5,800RPM
Rear hiproom: 1,401mm (55.2)
Front shoulder room: 1,441mm (56.7)
Exterior length: 4,465mm (175.8)
Wheelbase: 2,665mm (104.9)
Appearance: analog
Compressor: Not Available
Engine bore x stroke: 94.0mm x 90.0mm (3.70 x 3.54)
Passenger volume: 2,856L (100.9 cu.ft.)
Adaptive Cruise Control: EyeSight Adaptive Cruise Control
Lane departure: EyeSight Lane Keep Assist active
Blind spot: Subaru Rear/Side Vehicle Detection (SRVD) warning
Torque: 176 lb.-ft. @ 4,400RPM
Forward collision: EyeSight Pre-Collision Braking mitigation
Engine torque: 176 lb.-ft. @ 4,400RPM
Seat Upholstery: leatherette
Smart device integration: STARLINK/Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Engine litres: 2.5L
Front hiproom: 1,398mm (55.0)
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Emergency communication system: STARLINK (subscription required)
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Tracker system: STARLINK (subscription required)
Front pedestrian detection: prevention
Drive type: Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive all-wheel
Interior rear cargo volume: 590 L (21 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 1,569 L (55 cu.ft.)
GVWR: 1,985kg (4,376lbs)
Payload: 92kg (203lbs)
CD-R compatible
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2023 Subaru XV Crosstrek