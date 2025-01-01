$39,999+ taxes & licensing
2023 Volkswagen Tiguan
HIGHLINE R-LINE 4MOTION
2023 Volkswagen Tiguan
HIGHLINE R-LINE 4MOTION
Location
Bank Street Mitsubishi
2565 Bank Street South, Gloucester, ON K1T 1M8
613-801-0224
$39,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
18,197KM
VIN 3VV4B7AX6PM108664
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oryx White Pearl
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 8724A
- Mileage 18,197 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Ventilated Front Seats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Rear seat centre armrest
Sport steering wheel
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: 8 speed automatic
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
POWER MOONROOF
Front fog lights
Perimeter/approach lights
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Trim
Leather upholstery
Seating
MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Diversity antenna
Convenience
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Engine Displacement: 2.0 L
Engine Litres: 2.0L
Compressor: Intercooled Turbo
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Rear seats: split-bench
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Wheel size: 20
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Door mirrors: body-colour
Ramp breakover angle: 21 deg
Departure angle: 22 deg
Fuel tank capacity: 60.0L
Fuel economy city: 10.6L/100 km
Approach angle: 18 deg
Basic warranty: 48 months/80,000km
Rear cargo: power liftgate
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Towing capacity: 680kg (1,499lbs)
Roadside assistance coverage: 48 months/80,000km
Speakers: 9
Fuel economy highway: 8.0L/100 km
Turning radius: 5.8m (18.9')
Passenger volume: 2,863L (101.1 cu.ft.)
GVWR: 2,300kg (5,071lbs)
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Auto high-beam headlights
Manual-shift auto: Tiptronic
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Configurable
Primary LCD size: 8.0
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Traffic sign information
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Speaker type: Fender
Front headroom: 970mm (38.2)
Front shoulder room: 1,448mm (57.0)
Exterior body width: 1,839mm (72.4)
Fuel economy combined: 9.4L/100 km
Corrosion perforation warranty: 84 months/ unlimited distance
Engine bore x stroke: 82.5mm x 92.8mm (3.25 x 3.65)
Rear shoulder room: 1,417mm (55.8)
Rear headroom: 959mm (37.8)
Drive type: 4MOTION all-wheel
Rear legroom: 983mm (38.7)
Front legroom: 1,022mm (40.2)
Payload: 430kg (948lbs)
Horsepower: 184hp @ 6,000RPM
Compression ratio: 11.65 to 1
Rear collision: Rear Cross Traffic Alert mitigation
Ground clearance (min): 193mm (7.6)
Appearance: digital/analog
Seat Upholstery: leather Nappa
Lane departure: Lane Assist (Lane Keeping System) active
Forward collision: Front Assist (Forward Collision Warning and Autonomous Emergency Braking) mitigation
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Emergency communication system: VW Car-Net Safe & Secure (4 years included)
Internet access capable: Car-Net 4G LTE enabled Wi-Fi (4 years included)
Smart device integration: Wireless App-Connect (Android Auto/Apple CarPlay)
Exterior parking camera rear: Area View 360 yes
Exterior parking camera right: Area View 360 yes
Exterior parking camera front: Area View 360 yes
Exterior parking camera left: Area View 360 yes
Blind spot: Side Assist warning
Torque: 221 lb.-ft. @ 1,900RPM
Exterior length: 4,728mm (186.1)
Wheelbase: 2,791mm (109.9)
Engine torque: 221 lb.-ft. @ 1,900RPM
Exterior height: 1,688mm (66.5)
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Moonroof sunshade: power
Front pedestrian detection: prevention
Tracker system: VW Car-Net Safe & Secure (4 years included)
Interior rear cargo volume: 1,064 L (38 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 2,081 L (73 cu.ft.)
Curb weight: 1,789kg (3,944lbs)
Adaptive Cruise Control: (ACC) Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go
Front tires: 255/40HR20.0
Rear tires: 255/40HR20.0
Wireless Phone Charger: front
Parking sensors: Park Distance Control w/Park Assist front and rear
Surround View Monitor: Area View 360 yes
Bank Street Mitsubishi
2565 Bank Street South, Gloucester, ON K1T 1M8
$39,999
+ taxes & licensing>
Bank Street Mitsubishi
613-801-0224
2023 Volkswagen Tiguan