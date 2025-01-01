Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO <a href=https://app.openlane.ca/trade-in?token=KIA417-307c4788-1bf7-499a-84ff-65e982f8fe8b rel=nofollow>SELL YOUR CAR</a> WE BUY EVERYTHING</p><p>Advertised pricing is only available with Kia 417 financing promotion.</p><p>Ask us for more details!</p><p>DISCLAIMER: Advertised pricing includes all fees. Licensing and HST not included in the price.</p><p>Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed for this vehicle may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information</p>

2024 Chevrolet Colorado

20,329 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Chevrolet Colorado

Crew Cab Short Box 4-Wheel Drive Z71

Watch This Vehicle
12761370

2024 Chevrolet Colorado

Crew Cab Short Box 4-Wheel Drive Z71

Location

Kia 417

1599 Star Top Rd North, Gloucester, ON K1B 5P5

613-746-1170

  1. 12761370
  2. 12761370
  3. 12761370
  4. 12761370
  5. 12761370
  6. 12761370
  7. 12761370
  8. 12761370
  9. 12761370
  10. 12761370
  11. 12761370
  12. 12761370
  13. 12761370
  14. 12761370
  15. 12761370
  16. 12761370
  17. 12761370
  18. 12761370
  19. 12761370
  20. 12761370
  21. 12761370
  22. 12761370
  23. 12761370
  24. 12761370
  25. 12761370
  26. 12761370
  27. 12761370
  28. 12761370
  29. 12761370
  30. 12761370
  31. 12761370
  32. 12761370
  33. 12761370
  34. 12761370
  35. 12761370
  36. 12761370
  37. 12761370
  38. 12761370
  39. 12761370
  40. 12761370
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
20,329KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GCPTDEK4R1262151

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 20,329 KM

Vehicle Description

WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR WE BUY EVERYTHING

Advertised pricing is only available with Kia 417 financing promotion.

Ask us for more details!

DISCLAIMER: Advertised pricing includes all fees. Licensing and HST not included in the price.

Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed for this vehicle may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry

Additional Features

Automatic
4×4
Backup Camera;Lane Assist
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Power Windows;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kia 417

Used 2018 Kia Sportage EX AWD for sale in Gloucester, ON
2018 Kia Sportage EX AWD 98,618 KM $18,990 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Kia Sportage EX AWD for sale in Gloucester, ON
2023 Kia Sportage EX AWD 69,859 KM $34,990 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Kia Sorento LX Premium AWD for sale in Gloucester, ON
2022 Kia Sorento LX Premium AWD 47,540 KM $34,990 + tax & lic

Email Kia 417

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kia 417

Kia 417

1599 Star Top Rd North, Gloucester, ON K1B 5P5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-1170

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Kia 417

613-746-1170

2024 Chevrolet Colorado