Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO <a href=https://app.openlane.ca/trade-in?token=KIA417-307c4788-1bf7-499a-84ff-65e982f8fe8b rel=nofollow>SELL YOUR CAR</a> WE BUY EVERYTHING</p><p>Advertised pricing is only available with Kia 417 financing promotion.</p><p>Ask us for more details!</p><p>DISCLAIMER: Advertised pricing includes all fees. Licensing and HST not included in the price.</p><p>Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed for this vehicle may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information</p>

2024 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid

10,236 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid

Ultimate AWD

Watch This Vehicle
12931514

2024 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid

Ultimate AWD

Location

Kia 417

1599 Star Top Rd North, Gloucester, ON K1B 5P5

613-746-1170

  1. 12931514
  2. 12931514
  3. 12931514
  4. 12931514
  5. 12931514
  6. 12931514
  7. 12931514
  8. 12931514
  9. 12931514
  10. 12931514
  11. 12931514
  12. 12931514
  13. 12931514
  14. 12931514
  15. 12931514
  16. 12931514
  17. 12931514
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
10,236KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8JCCD16RU234984

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 10,236 KM

Vehicle Description

WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR WE BUY EVERYTHING

Advertised pricing is only available with Kia 417 financing promotion.

Ask us for more details!

DISCLAIMER: Advertised pricing includes all fees. Licensing and HST not included in the price.

Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed for this vehicle may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist;Parking Sensors
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry;Sunroof / Moonroof
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cooled Seats;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Leather Seats;Navigation System;Power Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kia 417

Used 2022 Kia Seltos EX AWD for sale in Gloucester, ON
2022 Kia Seltos EX AWD 83,499 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai Tucson Preferred AWD for sale in Gloucester, ON
2022 Hyundai Tucson Preferred AWD 71,910 KM $26,990 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Mazda CX-5 AWD 4dr Auto GT for sale in Gloucester, ON
2014 Mazda CX-5 AWD 4dr Auto GT 149,985 KM $12,990 + tax & lic

Email Kia 417

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kia 417

Kia 417

1599 Star Top Rd North, Gloucester, ON K1B 5P5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-1170

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Kia 417

613-746-1170

2024 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid