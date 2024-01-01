2024 Kia Forte

Menu
Location

Bank Street Kia

2559 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1T 1P1

613-736-7022

Contact Seller

$24,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
60KM
VIN 3KPF34ADXRE800349

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 60 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Rear seat centre armrest
Smart Device Integration

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: continuously variable automatic

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Defroster
Perimeter/approach lights

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Engine Displacement: 2.0 L
Engine Litres: 2.0L
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Seat upholstery: cloth
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Manual-shift auto
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Fuel Tank Capacity: 53.0L
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Rear cargo: trunk
Engine location: front
Door mirrors: body-colour
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Turning radius: 5.3m (17.4')
Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Fuel economy highway: 6.0L/100 km
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance
GVWR: 1,720kg (3,792lbs)
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Front tires: 225/45HR17.0
Rear tires: 225/45HR17.0
Auto high-beam headlights
Wheel size: 17
Exterior parking camera rear
Primary LCD size: 8.0
Engine torque: 132 lb.-ft. @ 4,500RPM
Torque: 132 lb.-ft. @ 4,500RPM
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Rear collision: Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) warning
Exterior height: 1,435mm (56.5)
Wheelbase: 2,700mm (106.3)
Front legroom: 1,073mm (42.2)
Rear headroom: 952mm (37.5)
Engine bore x stroke: 81.0mm x 97.0mm (3.19 x 3.82)
Horsepower: 147hp @ 6,200RPM
Compression ratio: 12.50 to 1
Rear shoulder room: 1,405mm (55.3)
Engine horsepower: 147hp @ 6,200RPM
Fuel economy city: 8.2L/100 km
Exterior body width: 1,800mm (70.9)
Rear legroom: 906mm (35.7)
Front headroom: 985mm (38.8)
Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) active
Forward collision: Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) mitigation
Front hiproom: 1,346mm (53.0)
Rear hiproom: 1,298mm (51.1)
Passenger volume: 2,648L (93.5 cu.ft.)
Front shoulder room: 1,425mm (56.1)
Exterior length: 4,640mm (182.7)
Fuel economy combined: 7.2L/100 km
Curb weight: 1,319kg (2,908lbs)
Compressor: Not Available
Appearance: digital/analog
Blind spot: Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) active
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Moonroof sunshade: manual
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Front pedestrian detection: prevention
Interior rear cargo volume: 434 L (15 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 434 L (15 cu.ft.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2024 Kia Forte