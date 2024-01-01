Menu
WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO
SELL YOUR CAR WE BUY EVERYTHING

Advertised pricing is only available with Kia 417 financing promotion.

Ask us for more details!

DISCLAIMER: Advertised pricing includes all fees. Licensing and HST not included in the price.

Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed for this vehicle may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information

2024 Kia Sorento

21,500 KM

Details Description Features

$48,989.50

+ tax & licensing
2024 Kia Sorento

11952780

2024 Kia Sorento

Location

Kia 417

1599 Star Top Rd North, Gloucester, ON K1B 5P5

613-746-1170

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$48,989.50

+ taxes & licensing

Used
21,500KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5XYRKDJFXRG258710

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # W2085
  • Mileage 21,500 KM

Vehicle Description



WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO

SELL YOUR CAR WE BUY EVERYTHING



Advertised pricing is only available with Kia 417 financing promotion.



Ask us for more details!



DISCLAIMER: Advertised pricing includes all fees. Licensing and HST not included in the price.



Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed for this vehicle may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information



Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
8 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kia 417

Kia 417

1599 Star Top Rd North, Gloucester, ON K1B 5P5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

613-746-XXXX

613-746-1170

