Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO <a href=https://app.openlane.ca/trade-in?token=KIA417-307c4788-1bf7-499a-84ff-65e982f8fe8b rel=nofollow>SELL YOUR CAR</a> WE BUY EVERYTHING</p><p>Advertised pricing is only available with Kia 417 financing promotion.</p><p>Ask us for more details!</p><p>DISCLAIMER: Advertised pricing includes all fees. Licensing and HST not included in the price.</p><p>Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed for this vehicle may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information</p>

2024 Kia Sorento

58,901 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Kia Sorento

LX AWD

Watch This Vehicle
12935390

2024 Kia Sorento

LX AWD

Location

Kia 417

1599 Star Top Rd North, Gloucester, ON K1B 5P5

613-746-1170

  1. 12935390
  2. 12935390
  3. 12935390
  4. 12935390
  5. 12935390
  6. 12935390
  7. 12935390
  8. 12935390
  9. 12935390
  10. 12935390
  11. 12935390
  12. 12935390
  13. 12935390
  14. 12935390
  15. 12935390
  16. 12935390
  17. 12935390
  18. 12935390
  19. 12935390
  20. 12935390
  21. 12935390
  22. 12935390
  23. 12935390
  24. 12935390
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
58,901KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5XYRGDJC1RG275662

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # W2445
  • Mileage 58,901 KM

Vehicle Description

WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR WE BUY EVERYTHING

Advertised pricing is only available with Kia 417 financing promotion.

Ask us for more details!

DISCLAIMER: Advertised pricing includes all fees. Licensing and HST not included in the price.

Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed for this vehicle may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist;Parking Sensors
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Power Seats;Power Windows;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration;Wi-Fi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kia 417

Used 2024 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Ultimate AWD for sale in Gloucester, ON
2024 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Ultimate AWD 10,236 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota C-HR for sale in Gloucester, ON
2021 Toyota C-HR 82,401 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Kia Seltos EX AWD for sale in Gloucester, ON
2022 Kia Seltos EX AWD 83,499 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Kia 417

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kia 417

Kia 417

1599 Star Top Rd North, Gloucester, ON K1B 5P5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-1170

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Kia 417

613-746-1170

2024 Kia Sorento