2024 Kia Sportage

89 KM

Details Features

$33,995

+ tax & licensing
2024 Kia Sportage

LX AWD

2024 Kia Sportage

LX AWD

Location

Bank Street Kia

2559 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1T 1P1

613-736-7022

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
89KM
VIN KNDPUCDFXR7295860

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 15885
  • Mileage 89 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Rear seat centre armrest

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Rear side impact airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: 8 speed automatic

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Trailer Sway Control

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Seat upholstery: cloth
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
Bumpers: body-colour
Rear seats: split-bench
Manual-shift auto
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Roof rack: rails only
Engine displacement: 2.5 L
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Door mirrors: body-colour
Rear cargo: liftgate
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Fuel economy highway: 8.7L/100 km
Parking sensors: rear
Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Approach angle: 19 deg
Departure angle: 27 deg
Ramp breakover angle: 19 deg
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Fuel economy city: 10.1L/100 km
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Front tires: 235/65HR17.0
Rear tires: 235/65HR17.0
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Auto high-beam headlights
Wheel size: 17
Primary LCD size: 8.0
Front headroom: 960mm (37.8)
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Front shoulder room: 1,461mm (57.5)
Fuel economy combined: 9.5L/100 km
Rear headroom: 965mm (38.0)
Drive type: all-wheel
Rear shoulder room: 1,412mm (55.6)
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Torque: 178 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM
Engine torque: 178 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM
Compression ratio: 13.00 to 1
Rear hiproom: 1,356mm (53.4)
GVWR: 2,200kg (4,850lbs)
Turning radius: 5.9m (19.3')
Front hiproom: 1,392mm (54.8)
Front legroom: 1,052mm (41.4)
Ground clearance (min): 211mm (8.3)
Exterior body width: 1,864mm (73.4)
Exterior height: 1,683mm (66.3)
Towing capacity: 750kg (1,653lbs)
Wheelbase: 2,756mm (108.5)
Curb weight: 1,607kg (3,543lbs)
Compressor: Not Available
Appearance: digital/analog
Engine bore x stroke: 88.0mm x 101.5mm (3.46 x 4.00)
Engine litres: 2.5L
Forward collision: Forward Collision Avoidance Assist (FCA) mitigation
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Exterior length: 4,661mm (183.5)
Horsepower: 187hp @ 6,100RPM
Engine horsepower: 187hp @ 6,100RPM
Exterior parking camera rear: Rear View Monitor with Parking Guidance yes
Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) w/ Lane Following Assist (LFA) active
Fuel tank capacity: 54.1L
Rear legroom: 1,049mm (41.3)
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Front pedestrian detection: prevention
Interior rear cargo volume: 1,121 L (40 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 2,098 L (74 cu.ft.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bank Street Kia

Bank Street Kia

2559 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1T 1P1

613-736-7022

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bank Street Kia

613-736-7022

