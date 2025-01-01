Menu
WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR WE BUY EVERYTHING

Advertised pricing is only available with Kia 417 financing promotion.

Ask us for more details!

DISCLAIMER: Advertised pricing includes all fees. Licensing and HST not included in the price.

Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed for this vehicle may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information

2024 Lincoln Nautilus

38,658 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Lincoln Nautilus

Reserve AWD

Watch This Vehicle
12879530

2024 Lincoln Nautilus

Reserve AWD

Location

Kia 417

1599 Star Top Rd North, Gloucester, ON K1B 5P5

613-746-1170

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
38,658KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5LMPJ8K47RJ792500

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 7659A
  • Mileage 38,658 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist;Parking Sensors
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cooled Seats;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Navigation System;Power Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration;Wi-Fi Hotspot

Kia 417

Kia 417

1599 Star Top Rd North, Gloucester, ON K1B 5P5
2024 Lincoln Nautilus