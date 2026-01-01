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2024 Toyota Corolla Cross
L AWD
2024 Toyota Corolla Cross
L AWD
Location
Bank Street Mitsubishi
2565 Bank Street South, Gloucester, ON K1T 1M8
613-801-0224
$32,999
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
20,107KM
VIN 7MUAAABG8RV118749
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Wind Chill Pear
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A2209
- Mileage 20,107 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Rear side impact airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Exterior
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Convenience
Delay-off headlights
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Engine Displacement: 2.0 L
Engine Litres: 2.0L
Seat upholstery: cloth
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Fuel economy highway: 7.5L/100 km
Manual-shift auto
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Fuel Tank Capacity: 50.0L
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Turning radius: 5.8m (19.0')
Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Rear cargo: liftgate
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Payload: 540kg (1,190lbs)
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Towing capacity: 680kg (1,499lbs)
Fuel economy city: 8.1L/100 km
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Auto high-beam headlights
Wheel size: 17
Exterior parking camera rear
Primary LCD size: 8.0
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Traffic sign information
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Limited slip differential: brake actuated
Lane departure: Lane Departure Alert (LDA) w/Steering Assist active
Fuel economy combined: 7.8L/100 km
Exterior body width: 1,824mm (71.8)
Drive type: all-wheel
Ground clearance (min): 208mm (8.2)
Compression ratio: 13.00 to 1
Rear headroom: 991mm (39.0)
Front shoulder room: 1,339mm (52.7)
Front headroom: 980mm (38.6)
Front hiproom: 1,336mm (52.6)
Engine bore x stroke: 80.5mm x 97.6mm (3.17 x 3.84)
Passenger volume: 2,503L (88.4 cu.ft.)
Rear shoulder room: 1,331mm (52.4)
GVWR: 1,945kg (4,288lbs)
Front legroom: 1,090mm (42.9)
Torque: 151 lb.-ft. @ 4,800RPM
Engine torque: 151 lb.-ft. @ 4,800RPM
Transmission: automatic/CVT
Front tires: 215/65HR17.0
Rear tires: 215/65HR17.0
Appearance: analog
Compressor: Not Available
Horsepower: 169hp @ 6,600RPM
Wheelbase: 2,639mm (103.9)
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Curb weight: 1,405kg (3,097lbs)
Exterior height: 1,649mm (64.9)
Rear legroom: 813mm (32.0)
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Front pedestrian detection: prevention
Emergency communication system: Safety Connect w/up to 10-year trial
Tracker system: Safety Connect w/up to 10-year trial
Smart device integration: Wireless Apple CarPlay & Wireless Android Auto
Exterior length: 4,474mm (176.1)
Rear hiproom: 1,113mm (43.8)
Adaptive Cruise Control: Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control w/Curve Speed Management
Turn-by-turn navigation directions: Drive Connect Destination Assist capable (paid subscription required)
Forward collision: Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 3.0 mitigation w/left turn assist
Interior rear cargo volume: 609 L (22 cu.ft.)
Hybrid electric powertrain type: none
Hybrid system combined power torque: none
Electric motor horsepower: none
Hybrid system net power: none
Electric motor 1 torque: none
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Bank Street Mitsubishi
2565 Bank Street South, Gloucester, ON K1T 1M8
Call Dealer
613-801-XXXX(click to show)
$32,999
+ taxes & licensing>
Bank Street Mitsubishi
613-801-0224
2024 Toyota Corolla Cross