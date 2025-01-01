Menu
Why buy your next PRE-OWNED vehicle At Bank street KIA Our vehicles are ALWAYS ready to show, in more ways than one. They are: Flawlessly Detailed & Reconditioned. Fully inspected based on our 152 Point Inspection process. Safetied to MTO standards. Each and every vehicle is then driven by our highly qualified Service Technicians to ensure satisfaction Our Sales representatives are trained specifically to help each and every pre-owned vehicle buyer with their own unique needs and desires Our Selection is second to none, we have Cars, Trucks, SUVs, Crossovers and anything to match your desire. We have vehicles for every budget too. Our finance options are extensive and we can help almost anybody get into a vehicle, good credit or bad.

2025 Kia K4

30 KM

$25,690

+ tax & licensing
2025 Kia K4

Lx Fwd

12409038

2025 Kia K4

Lx Fwd

Bank Street Kia

2559 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1T 1P1

613-736-7022

$25,690

+ taxes & licensing

Used
30KM
VIN 3KPFT4DE7SE043226

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 30 KM

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Rear side impact airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: continuously variable automatic

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Exterior

Perimeter/approach lights

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Engine Displacement: 2.0 L
Engine Litres: 2.0L
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Seat upholstery: cloth
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Fuel economy highway: 5.8L/100 km
Fuel economy city: 7.9L/100 km
Manual-shift auto
Rear tires: 205/55HR16.0
Front tires: 205/55HR16.0
Number of doors: 4
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Rear cargo: trunk
Engine location: front
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Speakers: 4
Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
GVWR: 1,780kg (3,924lbs)
Auto high-beam headlights
Wheel size: 15
Exterior parking camera rear
Engine torque: 132 lb.-ft. @ 4,500RPM
Torque: 132 lb.-ft. @ 4,500RPM
Rear headroom: 942mm (37.1)
Remote engine start: keyfob
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Front legroom: 1,074mm (42.3)
Engine bore x stroke: 81.0mm x 97.0mm (3.19 x 3.82)
Horsepower: 147hp @ 6,200RPM
Compression ratio: 12.50 to 1
Engine horsepower: 147hp @ 6,200RPM
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) active
Rear shoulder room: 1,390mm (54.7)
Exterior body width: 1,850mm (72.8)
Front hiproom: 1,355mm (53.3)
Wheelbase: 2,720mm (107.1)
Front headroom: 990mm (39.0)
Fuel economy combined: 7.0L/100 km
Exterior height: 1,420mm (55.9)
Turning radius: 5.4m (17.6')
Fuel tank capacity: 47.0L
Curb weight: 1,340kg (2,954lbs)
Rear legroom: 964mm (38.0)
Compressor: Not Available
Appearance: digital/analog
Adaptive Cruise Control: Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go (SCC w/S&G)
Primary LCD size: 12.3
Exterior length: 4,710mm (185.4)
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Front pedestrian detection: prevention
Passenger volume: 2,794L (98.7 cu.ft.)
Interior rear cargo volume: 413 L (15 cu.ft.)
Emergency communication system: Kia Connect SOS
Forward collision: Forward Collison-Avoidance Assist (FCA 1.5)
Rear hiproom: 1,317mm (51.9)
Front shoulder room: 1,436mm (56.5)
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 413 L (15 cu.ft.)
Rear wheel size: 16

Bank Street Kia

Bank Street Kia

2559 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1T 1P1

613-736-7022

$25,690

+ taxes & licensing

Bank Street Kia

613-736-7022

2025 Kia K4