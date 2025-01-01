$28,995+ taxes & licensing
2025 Kia K4
EX FWD
Location
Bank Street Kia
2559 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1T 1P1
613-736-7022
$28,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
399KM
VIN 3KPFU4DE6SE076523
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 399 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Rear side impact airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: continuously variable automatic
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Perimeter/approach lights
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Engine Displacement: 2.0 L
Engine Litres: 2.0L
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Seat upholstery: cloth
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Fuel economy city: 8.4L/100 km
Manual-shift auto
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Rear cargo: trunk
Engine location: front
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Fuel economy highway: 6.0L/100 km
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
GVWR: 1,780kg (3,924lbs)
Front tires: 225/45HR17.0
Rear tires: 225/45HR17.0
Auto high-beam headlights
Wheel size: 17
Exterior parking camera rear
Engine torque: 132 lb.-ft. @ 4,500RPM
Torque: 132 lb.-ft. @ 4,500RPM
Rear headroom: 942mm (37.1)
Remote engine start: keyfob
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Front legroom: 1,074mm (42.3)
Engine bore x stroke: 81.0mm x 97.0mm (3.19 x 3.82)
Horsepower: 147hp @ 6,200RPM
Compression ratio: 12.50 to 1
Engine horsepower: 147hp @ 6,200RPM
Fuel economy combined: 7.3L/100 km
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) active
Rear shoulder room: 1,390mm (54.7)
Exterior body width: 1,850mm (72.8)
Front hiproom: 1,355mm (53.3)
Wheelbase: 2,720mm (107.1)
Front headroom: 990mm (39.0)
Exterior height: 1,420mm (55.9)
Turning radius: 5.4m (17.6')
Fuel tank capacity: 47.0L
Rear legroom: 964mm (38.0)
Compressor: Not Available
Appearance: digital/analog
Adaptive Cruise Control: Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go (SCC w/S&G)
Blind spot: Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) active
Primary LCD size: 12.3
Exterior length: 4,710mm (185.4)
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Rear collision: Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance (RCCA) mitigation
Curb weight: 1,384kg (3,051lbs)
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Front pedestrian detection: prevention
Passenger volume: 2,794L (98.7 cu.ft.)
Interior rear cargo volume: 413 L (15 cu.ft.)
Emergency communication system: Kia Connect SOS
Forward collision: Forward Collison-Avoidance Assist (FCA 1.5)
Rear hiproom: 1,317mm (51.9)
Front shoulder room: 1,436mm (56.5)
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 413 L (15 cu.ft.)
