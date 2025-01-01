Menu
2025 Kia K4

399 KM

Details Features

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing
2025 Kia K4

EX FWD

12619329

2025 Kia K4

EX FWD

Location

Bank Street Kia

2559 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1T 1P1

613-736-7022

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
399KM
VIN 3KPFU4DE6SE076523

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 399 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Rear side impact airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: continuously variable automatic

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Perimeter/approach lights

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Engine Displacement: 2.0 L
Engine Litres: 2.0L
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Seat upholstery: cloth
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Fuel economy city: 8.4L/100 km
Manual-shift auto
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Rear cargo: trunk
Engine location: front
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Fuel economy highway: 6.0L/100 km
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
GVWR: 1,780kg (3,924lbs)
Front tires: 225/45HR17.0
Rear tires: 225/45HR17.0
Auto high-beam headlights
Wheel size: 17
Exterior parking camera rear
Engine torque: 132 lb.-ft. @ 4,500RPM
Torque: 132 lb.-ft. @ 4,500RPM
Rear headroom: 942mm (37.1)
Remote engine start: keyfob
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Front legroom: 1,074mm (42.3)
Engine bore x stroke: 81.0mm x 97.0mm (3.19 x 3.82)
Horsepower: 147hp @ 6,200RPM
Compression ratio: 12.50 to 1
Engine horsepower: 147hp @ 6,200RPM
Fuel economy combined: 7.3L/100 km
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) active
Rear shoulder room: 1,390mm (54.7)
Exterior body width: 1,850mm (72.8)
Front hiproom: 1,355mm (53.3)
Wheelbase: 2,720mm (107.1)
Front headroom: 990mm (39.0)
Exterior height: 1,420mm (55.9)
Turning radius: 5.4m (17.6')
Fuel tank capacity: 47.0L
Rear legroom: 964mm (38.0)
Compressor: Not Available
Appearance: digital/analog
Adaptive Cruise Control: Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go (SCC w/S&G)
Blind spot: Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) active
Primary LCD size: 12.3
Exterior length: 4,710mm (185.4)
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Rear collision: Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance (RCCA) mitigation
Curb weight: 1,384kg (3,051lbs)
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Front pedestrian detection: prevention
Passenger volume: 2,794L (98.7 cu.ft.)
Interior rear cargo volume: 413 L (15 cu.ft.)
Emergency communication system: Kia Connect SOS
Forward collision: Forward Collison-Avoidance Assist (FCA 1.5)
Rear hiproom: 1,317mm (51.9)
Front shoulder room: 1,436mm (56.5)
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 413 L (15 cu.ft.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bank Street Kia

Bank Street Kia

2559 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1T 1P1

613-736-7022

2025 Kia K4