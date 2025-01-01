Menu
Account
Sign In

2025 Kia K4

Details Features

$28,750

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2025 Kia K4

EX FWD

Watch This Vehicle
12700470

2025 Kia K4

EX FWD

Location

Bank Street Kia

2559 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1T 1P1

613-736-7022

  1. 12700470
  2. 12700470
  3. 12700470
  4. 12700470
  5. 12700470
  6. 12700470
  7. 12700470
  8. 12700470
  9. 12700470
  10. 12700470
  11. 12700470
  12. 12700470
  13. 12700470
  14. 12700470
  15. 12700470
  16. 12700470
  17. 12700470
  18. 12700470
  19. 12700470
  20. 12700470
  21. 12700470
  22. 12700470
  23. 12700470
Contact Seller

$28,750

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN 3KPFU4DE6SE045174

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Rear side impact airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: continuously variable automatic

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Perimeter/approach lights

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Engine Displacement: 2.0 L
Engine Litres: 2.0L
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Seat upholstery: cloth
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Fuel economy city: 8.4L/100 km
Manual-shift auto
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Rear cargo: trunk
Engine location: front
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Fuel economy highway: 6.0L/100 km
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
GVWR: 1,780kg (3,924lbs)
Front tires: 225/45HR17.0
Rear tires: 225/45HR17.0
Auto high-beam headlights
Wheel size: 17
Exterior parking camera rear
Engine torque: 132 lb.-ft. @ 4,500RPM
Torque: 132 lb.-ft. @ 4,500RPM
Rear headroom: 942mm (37.1)
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Front legroom: 1,074mm (42.3)
Engine bore x stroke: 81.0mm x 97.0mm (3.19 x 3.82)
Horsepower: 147hp @ 6,200RPM
Compression ratio: 12.50 to 1
Fuel economy combined: 7.3L/100 km
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) active
Rear shoulder room: 1,390mm (54.7)
Exterior body width: 1,850mm (72.8)
Front hiproom: 1,355mm (53.3)
Wheelbase: 2,720mm (107.1)
Front headroom: 990mm (39.0)
Exterior height: 1,420mm (55.9)
Turning radius: 5.4m (17.6')
Fuel tank capacity: 47.0L
Rear legroom: 964mm (38.0)
Compressor: Not Available
Appearance: digital/analog
Adaptive Cruise Control: Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go (SCC w/S&G)
Blind spot: Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) active
Primary LCD size: 12.3
Exterior length: 4,710mm (185.4)
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Rear collision: Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance (RCCA) mitigation
Curb weight: 1,384kg (3,051lbs)
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Front pedestrian detection: prevention
Passenger volume: 2,794L (98.7 cu.ft.)
Interior rear cargo volume: 413 L (15 cu.ft.)
Wireless Phone Charger: front
Emergency communication system: Kia Connect SOS
Forward collision: Forward Collison-Avoidance Assist (FCA 1.5)
Rear hiproom: 1,317mm (51.9)
Front shoulder room: 1,436mm (56.5)
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 413 L (15 cu.ft.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bank Street Kia

Used 2025 Kia K4 EX FWD for sale in Gloucester, ON
2025 Kia K4 EX FWD 0 $28,750 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Kia Rio LX Premium IVT for sale in Gloucester, ON
2022 Kia Rio LX Premium IVT 66,469 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Kia Seltos EX AWD for sale in Gloucester, ON
2021 Kia Seltos EX AWD 45,725 KM $24,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Bank Street Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bank Street Kia

Bank Street Kia

2559 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1T 1P1

Call Dealer

613-736-XXXX

(click to show)

613-736-7022

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,750

+ taxes & licensing>

Bank Street Kia

613-736-7022

2025 Kia K4