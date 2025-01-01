$30,545+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2025 Kia Seltos
EX AWD
2025 Kia Seltos
EX AWD
Location
Bank Street Kia
2559 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1T 1P1
613-736-7022
$30,545
+ taxes & licensing
Used
14,223KM
VIN KNDEUCAAXS7716076
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Steel Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 16274A
- Mileage 14,223 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Rear seat centre armrest
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: continuously variable automatic
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Engine Displacement: 2.0 L
Engine Litres: 2.0L
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Fuel economy highway: 7.5L/100 km
Manual-shift auto
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Fuel Tank Capacity: 50.0L
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Door mirrors: body-colour
Rear cargo: liftgate
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
1st row LCD monitors: 1
Turning radius: 5.3m (17.4')
Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Departure angle: 27 deg
Approach angle: 28 deg
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Wheel size: 17
Exterior parking camera rear
Primary LCD size: 8.0
Engine torque: 132 lb.-ft. @ 4,500RPM
Torque: 132 lb.-ft. @ 4,500RPM
Remote engine start: keyfob
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Front legroom: 1,051mm (41.4)
Rear shoulder room: 1,395mm (54.9)
Rear legroom: 965mm (38.0)
Engine bore x stroke: 81.0mm x 97.0mm (3.19 x 3.82)
Ground clearance (min): 185mm (7.3)
Fuel economy city: 8.8L/100 km
Rear hiproom: 1,240mm (48.8)
Rear tires: 215/55HR17.0
Front tires: 215/55HR17.0
Drive type: all-wheel
Compression ratio: 12.50 to 1
Exterior body width: 1,800mm (70.9)
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) active
Front hiproom: 1,347mm (53.0)
Exterior height: 1,630mm (64.2)
Fuel economy combined: 8.2L/100 km
Front shoulder room: 1,409mm (55.5)
Rear headroom: 975mm (38.4)
Wheelbase: 2,630mm (103.5)
GVWR: 1,910kg (4,211lbs)
Front headroom: 977mm (38.5)
Curb weight: 1,410kg (3,109lbs)
Exterior length: 4,385mm (172.6)
Horsepower: 146hp @ 6,200RPM
Engine horsepower: 146hp @ 6,200RPM
Compressor: Not Available
Appearance: digital/analog
Blind spot: Blind-Spot Collision Avoid Assist (BSCA) active
Forward collision: Forward Collision Avoidance Assist (FCA) mitigation
Seat Upholstery: leatherette SOFINO
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Rear collision: Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance (RCCA) mitigation
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 1,778 L (63 cu.ft.)
Interior rear cargo volume: 752 L (27 cu.ft.)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Bank Street Kia
2023 Kia Seltos EX PREMIUM AWD 71,069 KM $27,135 + tax & lic
2022 Kia Sportage EX Premium S AWD 88,659 KM $21,970 + tax & lic
2022 Kia Carnival LX FWD 78,425 KM $37,500 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Bank Street Kia
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bank Street Kia
2559 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1T 1P1
Call Dealer
613-736-XXXX(click to show)
$30,545
+ taxes & licensing>
Bank Street Kia
613-736-7022
2025 Kia Seltos