Menu
Account
Sign In
Why buy your next PRE-OWNED vehicle At Bank street KIA Our vehicles are ALWAYS ready to show, in more ways than one. They are: Flawlessly Detailed & Reconditioned. Fully inspected based on our 152 Point Inspection process. Safetied to MTO standards. Each and every vehicle is then driven by our highly qualified Service Technicians to ensure satisfaction Our Sales representatives are trained specifically to help each and every pre-owned vehicle buyer with their own unique needs and desires Our Selection is second to none, we have Cars, Trucks, SUVs, Crossovers and anything to match your desire. We have vehicles for every budget too. Our finance options are extensive and we can help almost anybody get into a vehicle, good credit or bad.

2025 Kia Sorento

19 KM

Details Description Features

$47,388

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2025 Kia Sorento

X-Line AWD

Watch This Vehicle
12129417

2025 Kia Sorento

X-Line AWD

Location

Bank Street Kia

2559 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1T 1P1

613-736-7022

Contact Seller

$47,388

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
19KM
VIN 5XYRHDJF2SG327345

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 19 KM

Vehicle Description

Why buy your next PRE-OWNED vehicle At Bank street KIA Our vehicles are ALWAYS ready to show, in more ways than one. They are: Flawlessly Detailed & Reconditioned. Fully inspected based on our 152 Point Inspection process. Safetied to MTO standards. Each and every vehicle is then driven by our highly qualified Service Technicians to ensure satisfaction Our Sales representative's are trained specifically to help each and every pre-owned vehicle buyer with their own unique needs and desires Our Selection is second to none, we have Cars, Trucks, SUV's, Crossovers and anything to match your desire. We have vehicles for every budget too. Our finance options are extensive and we can help almost anybody get into a vehicle, good credit or bad.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Trunk/hatch auto-latch

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Rear side impact airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Skid Plates
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Power Liftgate
Trailer Sway Control
Perimeter/approach lights

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Compressor: Intercooled Turbo
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Compression ratio: 10.50 to 1
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Wheel size: 20
Engine displacement: 2.5 L
3rd row seats: split-bench
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Fuel economy highway: 8.7L/100 km
Towing capacity: 1,588kg (3,501lbs)
Max seating capacity: 6
Departure angle: 22 deg
Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Approach angle: 18 deg
Rear cargo: power liftgate
Rear seats: captain
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Auto high-beam headlights
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Exterior parking camera rear
Internet access capable: mobile hotspot
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Traffic sign information
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Exterior length: 4,820mm (189.8)
Manual-shift auto: Sportmatic
Drive type: all-wheel
Rear headroom: 994mm (39.1)
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Front shoulder room: 1,500mm (59.1)
Fuel economy city: 11.5L/100 km
Fuel tank capacity: 67.0L
Fuel economy combined: 10.3L/100 km
Front headroom: 1,024mm (40.3)
Front legroom: 1,052mm (41.4)
Tailpipe finisher: black
Front hiproom: 1,411mm (55.6)
GVWR: 2,500kg (5,512lbs)
Exterior height: 1,785mm (70.3)
Rear collision: mitigation
Ground clearance (min): 209mm (8.2)
Exterior body width: 1,900mm (74.8)
Appearance: digital
Wheelbase: 2,815mm (110.8)
Adaptive Cruise Control: Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go (SCC w/S&G)
Blind spot: Blind-Spot Collision Avoid Assist (BSCA) active
Transmission: 8 speed automatic with auto-shift
Seat Upholstery: leatherette
Engine bore x stroke: 88.5mm x 101.5mm (3.48 x 4.00)
Rear legroom: 1,060mm (41.7)
Primary LCD size: 12.3
Engine litres: 2.5L
Lane departure: Lane Keep Assist System (LKAS) active
Horsepower: 281hp @ 5,800RPM
Torque: 311 lb.-ft. @ 1,700RPM
Engine horsepower: 281hp @ 5,800RPM
Engine torque: 311 lb.-ft. @ 1,700RPM
3rd row legroom: 752mm (29.6)
3rd row headroom: 935mm (36.8)
Rear hiproom: 1,399mm (55.1)
3rd row hiproom: 1,080mm (42.5)
Rear shoulder room: 1,475mm (58.1)
3rd row shoulder room: 1,345mm (53.0)
Front tires: 255/45HR20.0
Rear tires: 255/45HR20.0
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Remote engine start: smart device only (subscription required)
Parking sensors: Parking Distance Warning - Forward & Reverse (PDW-F&R) front and rear
Forward collision: Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist-Ped & Cyclist mitigation
Curb weight: 1,944kg (4,286lbs)
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Moonroof sunshade: power
Front pedestrian detection: prevention
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 2,139 L (76 cu.ft.)
Interior rear cargo volume: 357 L (13 cu.ft.)
Tracker system: Kia Connect (includes 3-year free trial)
Turn-by-turn navigation directions: Kia Connect (includes 3-year free trial)
Wireless Phone Charger: front
Emergency communication system: Kia Connect SOS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bank Street Kia

Used 2025 Kia Sorento X-Line AWD for sale in Gloucester, ON
2025 Kia Sorento X-Line AWD 19 KM $47,388 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Kia Sorento X-Line AWD for sale in Gloucester, ON
2025 Kia Sorento X-Line AWD 27 KM $47,388 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Kia Sorento LX AWD for sale in Gloucester, ON
2025 Kia Sorento LX AWD 7 KM $39,650 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Bank Street Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bank Street Kia

Bank Street Kia

2559 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1T 1P1

Call Dealer

613-736-XXXX

(click to show)

613-736-7022

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$47,388

+ taxes & licensing

Bank Street Kia

613-736-7022

Contact Seller
2025 Kia Sorento