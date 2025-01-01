$34,148+ tax & licensing
2025 Kia Soul
GT-LINE Limited IVT
2025 Kia Soul
GT-LINE Limited IVT
Location
Kia 417
1599 Star Top Rd North, Gloucester, ON K1B 5P5
613-746-1170
$34,148
+ taxes & licensing
Used
90KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDJ53AU0S7258733
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 7242
- Mileage 90 KM
Vehicle Description
* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this data we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained in these pages. Please verify any information in question with a representative of Kia 417.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Additional Features
Automatic
FWD
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Kia 417
1599 Star Top Rd North, Gloucester, ON K1B 5P5
613-746-XXXX(click to show)
2025 Kia Soul