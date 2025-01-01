Menu
<p>* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this data we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained in these pages. Please verify any information in question with a representative of Kia 417. </p>

2025 Kia Soul

90 KM

$34,148

+ tax & licensing
2025 Kia Soul

GT-LINE Limited IVT

12135450

2025 Kia Soul

GT-LINE Limited IVT

Kia 417

1599 Star Top Rd North, Gloucester, ON K1B 5P5

613-746-1170

$34,148

+ taxes & licensing

Used
90KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDJ53AU0S7258733

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 7242
  • Mileage 90 KM

Vehicle Description

* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this data we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained in these pages. Please verify any information in question with a representative of Kia 417.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

Automatic
FWD

Kia 417

Kia 417

1599 Star Top Rd North, Gloucester, ON K1B 5P5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

2025 Kia Soul