2025 Kia Sportage
EX Premium AWD w/Black Interior
Location
Bank Street Kia
2559 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1T 1P1
613-736-7022
Used
6,191KM
VIN KNDPVCDF8S7367528
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 16112
- Mileage 6,191 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Ventilated Front Seats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Rear seat centre armrest
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Rear side impact airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
Trailer Sway Control
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: 8 speed automatic
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
POWER MOONROOF
Front fog lights
Perimeter/approach lights
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Seating
MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Emergency communication system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Rear seats: split-bench
Manual-shift auto
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Engine displacement: 2.5 L
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
Door mirrors: body-colour
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Fuel economy highway: 8.7L/100 km
Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Approach angle: 19 deg
Departure angle: 27 deg
Rear cargo: power liftgate
Ramp breakover angle: 19 deg
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Fuel economy city: 10.1L/100 km
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Auto high-beam headlights
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Wheel size: 19
Internet access capable: selective service
Front headroom: 960mm (37.8)
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Front shoulder room: 1,461mm (57.5)
Rear headroom: 965mm (38.0)
Drive type: all-wheel
Rear shoulder room: 1,412mm (55.6)
Front tires: 235/55HR19.0
Rear tires: 235/55HR19.0
Fuel economy combined: 9.4L/100 km
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Torque: 178 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM
Engine torque: 178 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM
Compression ratio: 13.00 to 1
GVWR: 2,200kg (4,850lbs)
Rear legroom: 1,050mm (41.3)
Exterior body width: 1,865mm (73.4)
Turning radius: 5.9m (19.3')
Front hiproom: 1,392mm (54.8)
Ground clearance (min): 210mm (8.3)
Front legroom: 1,052mm (41.4)
Exterior height: 1,665mm (65.6)
Towing capacity: 750kg (1,653lbs)
Curb weight: 1,607kg (3,543lbs)
Wheelbase: 2,755mm (108.5)
Compressor: Not Available
Exterior length: 4,660mm (183.5)
Appearance: digital/analog
Adaptive Cruise Control: Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go (SCC w/S&G)
Seat Upholstery: leatherette
Engine bore x stroke: 88.0mm x 101.5mm (3.46 x 4.00)
Blind spot: Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) active
Primary LCD size: 12.3
Engine litres: 2.5L
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Horsepower: 187hp @ 6,100RPM
Rear hiproom: 1,357mm (53.4)
Exterior parking camera rear: Rear View Monitor with Parking Guidance yes
Parking sensors: Parking Collision Avoidance-Assist - Reverse front and rear
Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) w/ Lane Following Assist (LFA) active
Fuel tank capacity: 54.1L
Tracker system: Kia Connect
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Moonroof sunshade: power
Front pedestrian detection: prevention
Interior rear cargo volume: 1,121 L (40 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 2,098 L (74 cu.ft.)
Rear collision: Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist (RCAA) mitigation
Forward collision: Forward Collison-Avoidance Assist (FCA-Cyc/Ped/Junction Turning) mitigation w/left turn assist
Wireless Phone Charger: front
Remote engine start: xxxxxx
2025 Kia Sportage