WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR WE BUY EVERYTHING

Advertised pricing is only available with Kia 417 financing promotion.

Ask us for more details!

DISCLAIMER: Advertised pricing includes all fees. Licensing and HST not included in the price.

Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed for this vehicle may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information

2025 Kia Sportage

9,314 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2025 Kia Sportage

X-Line Limited AWD w/Black Interior

13117610

2025 Kia Sportage

X-Line Limited AWD w/Black Interior

Location

Kia 417

1599 Star Top Rd North, Gloucester, ON K1B 5P5

613-746-1170

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
9,314KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDPXCDF9S7402801

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # W2492
  • Mileage 9,314 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist;Parking Sensors
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry;Sunroof / Moonroof
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cooled Seats;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Navigation System;Power Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kia 417

Kia 417

1599 Star Top Rd North, Gloucester, ON K1B 5P5
