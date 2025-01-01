$29,873+ taxes & licensing
2026 Kia Seltos
LX AWD
Location
Bank Street Kia
2559 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1T 1P1
613-736-7022
$29,873
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 30 KM
Vehicle Description
Presenting the 2026 Kia Seltos LX AWD, a dynamic SUV in a bold blue finish, designed for all your adventurous drives. With its AWD drivetrain, this vehicle ensures a confidently smooth handling experience on any terrain. The exterior of this Seltos exudes sophistication with its alloy wheels and striking blue hue, while the interior is thoughtfully crafted for comfort and convenience. You'll enjoy the coziness of heated front seats and the utility of power windows, all within a spacious cabin. Stay connected and entertained on the go with seamless Bluetooth integration and smart device connectivity. The technology suite also includes a user-friendly backup camera and advanced safety features like lane assist and brake assist, providing added peace of mind. Keyless entry makes your everyday use effortless, while heated mirrors enhance visibility in chilly conditions. This SUV is perfect for families and individuals who value reliability, style, and modern tech features. Contact our dealership today to learn more and schedule a test drive. Experience the comfort and capability of the 2026 Kia Seltos LX AWD for yourself!
