Introducing the 2026 Kia Seltos LX AWD, a new SUV that offers a striking gray exterior and a confident all-wheel drive system perfect for Canadian roads. Navigate any terrain with peace of mind, backed by its smooth handling and robust 2.0L 4-cylinder engine. The Seltos LX shines with its bold design, highlighted by modern alloy wheels and vibrant hues on its exterior. Inside, indulge in a comfortable cabin featuring heated front seats and heated mirrors to ward off the chill during long winters. Smart device integration and Bluetooth connection allow you to stay connected, while keyless entry and power windows add convenience to every drive. Safety and technology blend seamlessly with features like a backup camera, brake assist, and lane assist ensuring a secure journey. Options such as cruise control make highway driving a breeze, and the intuitive technology within keeps you informed and entertained. Whether youre an adventurous family or a single professional seeking reliability and comfort, the 2026 Kia Seltos LX AWD caters to your needs. Contact our dealership today to explore all it has to offer and schedule a test drive. Discover how it can enhance your driving experience in Canada.

2026 Kia Seltos

8 KM

$29,873

+ taxes & licensing
2026 Kia Seltos

LX AWD

12968876

2026 Kia Seltos

LX AWD

Bank Street Kia

2559 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1T 1P1

613-736-7022

$29,873

+ taxes & licensing

Used
8KM
VIN KNDEPCAA2T7860892

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 8 KM

Vehicle Description

Introducing the 2026 Kia Seltos LX AWD, a new SUV that offers a striking gray exterior and a confident all-wheel drive system perfect for Canadian roads. Navigate any terrain with peace of mind, backed by its smooth handling and robust 2.0L 4-cylinder engine. The Seltos LX shines with its bold design, highlighted by modern alloy wheels and vibrant hues on its exterior. Inside, indulge in a comfortable cabin featuring heated front seats and heated mirrors to ward off the chill during long winters. Smart device integration and Bluetooth connection allow you to stay connected, while keyless entry and power windows add convenience to every drive. Safety and technology blend seamlessly with features like a backup camera, brake assist, and lane assist ensuring a secure journey. Options such as cruise control make highway driving a breeze, and the intuitive technology within keeps you informed and entertained. Whether you're an adventurous family or a single professional seeking reliability and comfort, the 2026 Kia Seltos LX AWD caters to your needs. Contact our dealership today to explore all it has to offer and schedule a test drive. Discover how it can enhance your driving experience in Canada.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: continuously variable automatic

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Convenience

Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Engine Displacement: 2.0 L
Engine Litres: 2.0L
Seat upholstery: cloth
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
Bumpers: body-colour
Fuel economy highway: 7.5L/100 km
Manual-shift auto
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Fuel Tank Capacity: 50.0L
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Door mirrors: body-colour
Rear cargo: liftgate
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
1st row LCD monitors: 1
Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Departure angle: 27 deg
Approach angle: 28 deg
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Auto high-beam headlights
Wheel size: 17
Exterior parking camera rear
Primary LCD size: 8.0
Engine torque: 132 lb.-ft. @ 4,500RPM
Torque: 132 lb.-ft. @ 4,500RPM
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Front legroom: 1,051mm (41.4)
Rear shoulder room: 1,395mm (54.9)
Rear legroom: 965mm (38.0)
Engine bore x stroke: 81.0mm x 97.0mm (3.19 x 3.82)
Ground clearance (min): 185mm (7.3)
Fuel economy city: 8.8L/100 km
Rear hiproom: 1,240mm (48.8)
Rear tires: 215/55HR17.0
Front tires: 215/55HR17.0
Drive type: all-wheel
Compression ratio: 12.50 to 1
Exterior body width: 1,800mm (70.9)
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) active
Front hiproom: 1,347mm (53.0)
Exterior height: 1,630mm (64.2)
Front headroom: 1,017mm (40.0)
Fuel economy combined: 8.2L/100 km
Front shoulder room: 1,409mm (55.5)
Rear headroom: 975mm (38.4)
Wheelbase: 2,630mm (103.5)
GVWR: 1,910kg (4,211lbs)
Curb weight: 1,410kg (3,109lbs)
Exterior length: 4,385mm (172.6)
Horsepower: 146hp @ 6,200RPM
Compressor: Not Available
Appearance: digital/analog
Blind spot: Blind-Spot Collision Avoid Assist (BSCA) active
Forward collision: Forward Collision Avoidance Assist (FCA) mitigation
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Rear collision: Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance (RCCA) mitigation
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 1,778 L (63 cu.ft.)
Interior rear cargo volume: 752 L (27 cu.ft.)
Turning radius: 5.3m (17.4'')

Bank Street Kia

Bank Street Kia

2559 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1T 1P1

$29,873

+ taxes & licensing>

Bank Street Kia

613-736-7022

2026 Kia Seltos