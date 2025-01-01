$29,873+ taxes & licensing
2026 Kia Seltos
LX AWD
2026 Kia Seltos
LX AWD
Location
Bank Street Kia
2559 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1T 1P1
613-736-7022
$29,873
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 33 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2026 Kia Seltos LX in its stylish black finish offers an impressive All-Wheel Drive (AWD) system that guarantees a confident and stable driving experience. Perfect for tackling both city streets and adventurous terrain, this SUV is designed to handle all road conditions with ease, powered by a fuel-efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder engine producing 146 HP at 6200 RPM. The exterior of the Seltos LX showcases sleek alloy wheels and heated mirrors, ensuring you maintain visibility and style even in colder climates. Inside, the cabin is equipped with heated front seats for ultimate comfort, smart device integration to keep you connected, and a host of convenient features such as power windows and keyless entry. Whether it's navigating the urban jungle or venturing off the beaten track, the Kia Seltos LX's robust yet refined styling stands out. Stay at the forefront of technology and safety with a backup camera and lane assist to enhance driver awareness and control. Enjoy the benefits of modern connectivity with a Bluetooth connection for hands-free communication and media streaming. Additionally, standard features like brake assist and cruise control add to a secure and relaxed driving experience. This vehicle is an enticing choice for young families, tech-savvy professionals, and adventure enthusiasts alike. Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a versatile and well-equipped SUV. Contact the dealership today for more information on the new 2026 Kia Seltos LX AWD!
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Power Options
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Bank Street Kia
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Bank Street Kia
Bank Street Kia
Call Dealer
613-736-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
613-736-7022