$32,500+ taxes & licensing
2026 Kia Seltos
EX AWD
2026 Kia Seltos
EX AWD
Location
Bank Street Kia
2559 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1T 1P1
613-736-7022
$32,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 10 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2026 Kia Seltos EX AWD in a sophisticated gray is the SUV youve been waiting for. With its all-wheel drive capabilities and a finely-tuned automatic transmission, this vehicle promises a smooth and confident ride, no matter the terrain. The sharp exterior of the Seltos is paired with elegant alloy wheels that complement its modern design. Inside, you'll find a comfortable, spacious interior designed to elevate your driving experience. From heated seats to smart device integration, this SUV combines style with state-of-the-art technology. Safety and innovation go hand in hand with this Kia Seltos. It features a backup camera, brake assist, and lane assist to ensure peace of mind on every drive. Bluetooth connectivity keeps you connected, while the convenient keyless entry and remote start enhance your everyday ease. Perfect for families or individuals who appreciate comfort, reliability, and technology, this 2026 Kia Seltos EX AWD is ready to become your next trusted vehicle. Visit us today to learn more and take it for a test drive!
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Power Options
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Bank Street Kia
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Bank Street Kia
Bank Street Kia
Call Dealer
613-736-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
613-736-7022