2026 Kia Seltos
EX AWD
$32,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 55 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2026 Kia Seltos EX AWD in striking blue is perfectly equipped for Canadian roads with its all-wheel drive enhancing stability and handling in diverse conditions. This new SUV offers plenty of space complemented by stylish alloy wheels, setting an impressive standard on the road. The sophisticated yet rugged exterior lines make this an exciting choice for drivers who value both function and style. The interior provides a sanctuary of comfort, with heated seats ensuring warmth during Canada's coldest days. Keyless entry and remote start add a modern touch to your driving experience, while power windows and smart device integration keep everything within easy reach. In terms of technology, the vehicle is fitted with a backup camera for effortless parking and a Bluetooth connection for seamless music streaming and calls. Safety is prioritized with lane assist and brake assist, ensuring a secure ride for you and your passengers. The innovative features ensure every drive is convenient and enjoyable, making commutes more pleasant and road trips more thrilling. Ideal for families and daily commuters alike, the Kia Seltos EX AWD promises reliability and comfort. Contact our dealership today to chat with one of our experts and learn more about how this SUV can fit into your life perfectly.
