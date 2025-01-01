$32,500+ taxes & licensing
2026 Kia Seltos
EX AWD
Bank Street Kia
2559 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1T 1P1
613-736-7022
$32,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 10 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2026 Kia Seltos EX AWD, in a stunning blue finish, is a new SUV equipped with all-wheel drive, offering smooth handling and versatility for any terrain. With its 2.0L 4-cylinder engine and automatic transmission, this SUV provides a balanced blend of power and efficiency, perfect for Canadian roads and weather conditions. The stylish exterior catches the eye with its modern design, featuring sleek alloy wheels and a bold presence. Step inside to comfortable heated seats wrapped in a thoughtfully designed interior, where innovative features like a backup camera and Bluetooth connection await, ensuring convenience and connectivity on every journey. In terms of technology, this Seltos is loaded with smart device integration and an intuitive interface that upgraded the driving experience. Safety is paramount with its advanced lane assist and brake assist systems, while the cruise control and remote start features offer added comfort and ease on the road. This vehicle is perfect for families looking for a reliable and efficient SUV, or for adventurers seeking comfort on their explorations. Contact our dealership today to learn more about how the Kia Seltos EX AWD can fit perfectly into your lifestyle.
