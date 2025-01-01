$32,500+ taxes & licensing
2026 Kia Seltos
EX AWD
Bank Street Kia
2559 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1T 1P1
613-736-7022
$32,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 7 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the brand new 2026 Kia Seltos EX AWD in a striking blue finish, designed to effortlessly handle any terrain with its advanced all-wheel-drive system. The combination of a responsive 2.0L 4-cylinder engine and automatic transmission provides a smooth and engaging driving experience. This SUV boasts a modern look with sleek alloy wheels that complement its vibrant exterior. Step inside to a spacious and inviting interior equipped with comfort features such as heated seats and the convenience of keyless entry and remote start. The vehicle offers notable styling and is packed with essential options including power windows and air conditioning for a comfortable journey. Equipped with cutting-edge technology, the Seltos features a user-friendly smart device integration system and Bluetooth connection for seamless connectivity on the road. Safety is paramount with the inclusion of a backup camera, brake assist, and advanced driver aids like lane assist and cruise control, ensuring peace of mind on every journey. Perfect for families or adventurers who demand reliability and tech-savvy features, the 2026 Kia Seltos EX AWD is the ultimate choice. We invite you to contact us today for more information or to schedule a test drive and see all that this remarkable vehicle has to offer.
Vehicle Features
613-736-7022