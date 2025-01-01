Menu
Account
Sign In
The 2026 Kia Seltos EX Premium AWD, gleaming in its sophisticated black finish, offers exceptional performance with its all-wheel-drive system and responsive handling. This SUV is powered by a robust 2.0L 4-cylinder engine and features an efficient automatic transmission. The exterior boasts eye-catching alloy wheels and a distinctly modern design, while the spacious interior is refined with heated seats providing comfort for every journey. Smart device integration and keyless entry add a layer of convenience, ensuring the drive is as pleasant as it is practical. Stay connected and safe with state-of-the-art technology including a backup camera and Bluetooth connection. The vehicle also offers advanced safety features like lane assist and brake assist, providing peace of mind on every trip. This SUV is perfect for families or individuals who value comfort, style, and safety. Reach out to our dealership to learn more and feel the thrill of driving the brand-new Kia Seltos today!

2026 Kia Seltos

9 KM

Details Description Features

$35,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2026 Kia Seltos

EX PREMIUM AWD

Watch This Vehicle
12968894

2026 Kia Seltos

EX PREMIUM AWD

Location

Bank Street Kia

2559 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1T 1P1

613-736-7022

  1. 12968894
  2. 12968894
  3. 12968894
  4. 12968894
  5. 12968894
  6. 12968894
  7. 12968894
  8. 12968894
  9. 12968894
  10. 12968894
  11. 12968894
  12. 12968894
  13. 12968894
  14. 12968894
  15. 12968894
  16. 12968894
  17. 12968894
  18. 12968894
  19. 12968894
  20. 12968894
  21. 12968894
Contact Seller

$35,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
9KM
VIN KNDERCAA6T7855317

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 9 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2026 Kia Seltos EX Premium AWD, gleaming in its sophisticated black finish, offers exceptional performance with its all-wheel-drive system and responsive handling. This SUV is powered by a robust 2.0L 4-cylinder engine and features an efficient automatic transmission. The exterior boasts eye-catching alloy wheels and a distinctly modern design, while the spacious interior is refined with heated seats providing comfort for every journey. Smart device integration and keyless entry add a layer of convenience, ensuring the drive is as pleasant as it is practical. Stay connected and safe with state-of-the-art technology including a backup camera and Bluetooth connection. The vehicle also offers advanced safety features like lane assist and brake assist, providing peace of mind on every trip. This SUV is perfect for families or individuals who value comfort, style, and safety. Reach out to our dealership to learn more and feel the thrill of driving the brand-new Kia Seltos today!

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Ventilated Front Seats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Rear seat centre armrest
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Tracker System

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: continuously variable automatic

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Power Liftgate
POWER MOONROOF
Front fog lights

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Seating

MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Convenience

Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Emergency communication system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Engine Displacement: 2.0 L
Engine Litres: 2.0L
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Fuel economy highway: 7.5L/100 km
Manual-shift auto
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Fuel Tank Capacity: 50.0L
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Door mirrors: body-colour
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Departure angle: 27 deg
Rear cargo: power liftgate
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Approach angle: 28 deg
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Auto high-beam headlights
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Configurable
Wheel size: 17
Exterior parking camera rear
Engine torque: 132 lb.-ft. @ 4,500RPM
Torque: 132 lb.-ft. @ 4,500RPM
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Front legroom: 1,051mm (41.4)
Rear shoulder room: 1,395mm (54.9)
Rear legroom: 965mm (38.0)
Engine bore x stroke: 81.0mm x 97.0mm (3.19 x 3.82)
Ground clearance (min): 185mm (7.3)
Fuel economy city: 8.8L/100 km
Rear hiproom: 1,240mm (48.8)
Rear tires: 215/55HR17.0
Front tires: 215/55HR17.0
Drive type: all-wheel
Compression ratio: 12.50 to 1
Exterior body width: 1,800mm (70.9)
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Primary LCD size: 10.3
Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) active
Front hiproom: 1,347mm (53.0)
Exterior height: 1,630mm (64.2)
Fuel economy combined: 8.2L/100 km
Front shoulder room: 1,409mm (55.5)
Rear headroom: 975mm (38.4)
Wheelbase: 2,630mm (103.5)
GVWR: 1,910kg (4,211lbs)
Front headroom: 977mm (38.5)
Curb weight: 1,410kg (3,109lbs)
Exterior length: 4,385mm (172.6)
Horsepower: 146hp @ 6,200RPM
Compressor: Not Available
Appearance: digital/analog
Adaptive Cruise Control: Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go (SCC w/S&G)
Blind spot: Blind-Spot Collision Avoid Assist (BSCA) active
Seat Upholstery: leatherette SOFINO
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Rear collision: Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance (RCCA) mitigation
Moonroof sunshade: manual
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 1,778 L (63 cu.ft.)
Interior rear cargo volume: 752 L (27 cu.ft.)
Forward collision: Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist w/Junction Turning (FCA-JT) mitigation w/left turn assist
Wireless Phone Charger: front
Turning radius: 5.3m (17.4'')

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bank Street Kia

Used 2026 Kia Seltos EX AWD for sale in Gloucester, ON
2026 Kia Seltos EX AWD 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota RAV4 LE FWD for sale in Gloucester, ON
2020 Toyota RAV4 LE FWD 51,106 KM $27,895 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Honda Civic 4dr Auto EX for sale in Gloucester, ON
2015 Honda Civic 4dr Auto EX 107,071 KM $15,695 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Bank Street Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bank Street Kia

Bank Street Kia

2559 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1T 1P1

Call Dealer

613-736-XXXX

(click to show)

613-736-7022

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$35,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Bank Street Kia

613-736-7022

2026 Kia Seltos