$35,900+ taxes & licensing
2026 Kia Seltos
EX PREMIUM AWD
Location
Bank Street Kia
2559 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1T 1P1
613-736-7022
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 9 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2026 Kia Seltos EX Premium AWD, gleaming in its sophisticated black finish, offers exceptional performance with its all-wheel-drive system and responsive handling. This SUV is powered by a robust 2.0L 4-cylinder engine and features an efficient automatic transmission. The exterior boasts eye-catching alloy wheels and a distinctly modern design, while the spacious interior is refined with heated seats providing comfort for every journey. Smart device integration and keyless entry add a layer of convenience, ensuring the drive is as pleasant as it is practical. Stay connected and safe with state-of-the-art technology including a backup camera and Bluetooth connection. The vehicle also offers advanced safety features like lane assist and brake assist, providing peace of mind on every trip. This SUV is perfect for families or individuals who value comfort, style, and safety. Reach out to our dealership to learn more and feel the thrill of driving the brand-new Kia Seltos today!
