Menu
Account
Sign In
The 2026 Kia Seltos SX AWD w/Brown Interior stands out in its class with its pristine white exterior and the confidence that comes from an all-wheel drive train. This SUV, paired with a smooth automatic transmission and a spirited 1.6L 4-cylinder engine, ensures both reliable handling and efficient performance, perfect for navigating Canadas diverse terrains. Boasting a modern and versatile SUV body type, this Seltos features stylish alloy wheels and a sunroof/moonroof that adds an open-air feel to your daily drive. Inside, the refined brown interior provides a touch of elegance and warmth. Enjoy the comfort of heated and cooled seats that adapt to the varying Canadian climates, while the power seats and windows make every journey comfortable and convenient. The technology features elevate your driving experience with a state-of-the-art navigation system and a heads-up display to keep essential information in your line of sight. Safety is prioritized with advanced options such as lane assist, brake assist, and a backup camera, ensuring peace of mind on every trip. The smart device integration and Bluetooth connection keep you connected, while keyless entry and remote start offer modern convenience at your fingertips. Stay entertained with the satellite radio system as you explore new destinations. Whether youre a busy professional, a growing family, or an adventurous spirit, the 2026 Kia Seltos SX AWD is equipped to meet your needs with a balance of luxury, practicality, and cutting-edge technology. Contact our dealership today to learn more about this outstanding vehicle and how it can become your trusted companion on the road.

2026 Kia Seltos

41 KM

Details Description Features

$38,500

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2026 Kia Seltos

SX AWD w/Brown Interior

Watch This Vehicle
12968897

2026 Kia Seltos

SX AWD w/Brown Interior

Location

Bank Street Kia

2559 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1T 1P1

613-736-7022

  1. 12968897
  2. 12968897
  3. 12968897
  4. 12968897
  5. 12968897
  6. 12968897
  7. 12968897
  8. 12968897
  9. 12968897
  10. 12968897
  11. 12968897
  12. 12968897
  13. 12968897
  14. 12968897
  15. 12968897
  16. 12968897
  17. 12968897
  18. 12968897
  19. 12968897
  20. 12968897
  21. 12968897
Contact Seller

$38,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
41KM
VIN KNDETCA78T7847256

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 41 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2026 Kia Seltos SX AWD w/Brown Interior stands out in its class with its pristine white exterior and the confidence that comes from an all-wheel drive train. This SUV, paired with a smooth automatic transmission and a spirited 1.6L 4-cylinder engine, ensures both reliable handling and efficient performance, perfect for navigating Canada's diverse terrains. Boasting a modern and versatile SUV body type, this Seltos features stylish alloy wheels and a sunroof/moonroof that adds an open-air feel to your daily drive. Inside, the refined brown interior provides a touch of elegance and warmth. Enjoy the comfort of heated and cooled seats that adapt to the varying Canadian climates, while the power seats and windows make every journey comfortable and convenient. The technology features elevate your driving experience with a state-of-the-art navigation system and a heads-up display to keep essential information in your line of sight. Safety is prioritized with advanced options such as lane assist, brake assist, and a backup camera, ensuring peace of mind on every trip. The smart device integration and Bluetooth connection keep you connected, while keyless entry and remote start offer modern convenience at your fingertips. Stay entertained with the satellite radio system as you explore new destinations. Whether you're a busy professional, a growing family, or an adventurous spirit, the 2026 Kia Seltos SX AWD is equipped to meet your needs with a balance of luxury, practicality, and cutting-edge technology. Contact our dealership today to learn more about this outstanding vehicle and how it can become your trusted companion on the road.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Ventilated Front Seats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Rear seat centre armrest
Sport steering wheel
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Tracker System

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: 8 speed automatic

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
POWER MOONROOF
Front fog lights

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Seating

MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Convenience

Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Additional Features

HEADS UP DISPLAY
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Emergency communication system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Compression Ratio: 10.00 To 1
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Compressor: Intercooled Turbo
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Engine displacement: 1.6 L
Manual-shift auto
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Speakers: 8
Fuel Tank Capacity: 50.0L
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Fuel economy city: 9.7L/100 km
Engine location: front
Door mirrors: body-colour
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km
GVWR: 1,930kg (4,255lbs)
Departure angle: 27 deg
Rear cargo: power liftgate
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Approach angle: 28 deg
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Curb weight: 1,473kg (3,247lbs)
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Fuel economy highway: 8.6L/100 km
Auto high-beam headlights
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Configurable
Wheel size: 18
Exterior parking camera rear
Speaker type: Bose
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Front legroom: 1,051mm (41.4)
Rear shoulder room: 1,395mm (54.9)
Rear legroom: 965mm (38.0)
Ground clearance (min): 185mm (7.3)
Rear hiproom: 1,240mm (48.8)
Drive type: all-wheel
Exterior body width: 1,800mm (70.9)
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Primary LCD size: 10.3
Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) active
Front tires: 235/45HR18.0
Rear tires: 235/45HR18.0
Front hiproom: 1,347mm (53.0)
Exterior height: 1,630mm (64.2)
Fuel economy combined: 9.2L/100 km
Front shoulder room: 1,409mm (55.5)
Rear headroom: 975mm (38.4)
Wheelbase: 2,630mm (103.5)
Front headroom: 977mm (38.5)
Exterior length: 4,385mm (172.6)
Engine bore x stroke: 75.6mm x 89.0mm (2.98 x 3.50)
Appearance: digital/analog
Adaptive Cruise Control: Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go (SCC w/S&G)
Blind spot: Blind-Spot Collision Avoid Assist (BSCA) active
Engine litres: 1.6L
Seat Upholstery: leatherette SOFINO
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Rear collision: Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance (RCCA) mitigation
Horsepower: 195hp @ 6,000RPM
Torque: 195 lb.-ft. @ 1,600RPM
Engine torque: 195 lb.-ft. @ 1,600RPM
Moonroof sunshade: manual
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 1,778 L (63 cu.ft.)
Interior rear cargo volume: 752 L (27 cu.ft.)
Forward collision: Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist w/Junction Turning (FCA-JT) mitigation w/left turn assist
Wireless Phone Charger: front
Turning radius: 5.3m (17.4'')

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bank Street Kia

Used 2026 Kia Seltos EX AWD for sale in Gloucester, ON
2026 Kia Seltos EX AWD 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota RAV4 LE FWD for sale in Gloucester, ON
2020 Toyota RAV4 LE FWD 51,106 KM $27,895 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Honda Civic 4dr Auto EX for sale in Gloucester, ON
2015 Honda Civic 4dr Auto EX 107,071 KM $15,695 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Bank Street Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bank Street Kia

Bank Street Kia

2559 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1T 1P1

Call Dealer

613-736-XXXX

(click to show)

613-736-7022

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$38,500

+ taxes & licensing>

Bank Street Kia

613-736-7022

2026 Kia Seltos