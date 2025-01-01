$38,500+ taxes & licensing
2026 Kia Seltos
SX AWD w/Brown Interior
Location
Bank Street Kia
2559 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1T 1P1
613-736-7022
$38,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 41 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2026 Kia Seltos SX AWD w/Brown Interior stands out in its class with its pristine white exterior and the confidence that comes from an all-wheel drive train. This SUV, paired with a smooth automatic transmission and a spirited 1.6L 4-cylinder engine, ensures both reliable handling and efficient performance, perfect for navigating Canada's diverse terrains. Boasting a modern and versatile SUV body type, this Seltos features stylish alloy wheels and a sunroof/moonroof that adds an open-air feel to your daily drive. Inside, the refined brown interior provides a touch of elegance and warmth. Enjoy the comfort of heated and cooled seats that adapt to the varying Canadian climates, while the power seats and windows make every journey comfortable and convenient. The technology features elevate your driving experience with a state-of-the-art navigation system and a heads-up display to keep essential information in your line of sight. Safety is prioritized with advanced options such as lane assist, brake assist, and a backup camera, ensuring peace of mind on every trip. The smart device integration and Bluetooth connection keep you connected, while keyless entry and remote start offer modern convenience at your fingertips. Stay entertained with the satellite radio system as you explore new destinations. Whether you're a busy professional, a growing family, or an adventurous spirit, the 2026 Kia Seltos SX AWD is equipped to meet your needs with a balance of luxury, practicality, and cutting-edge technology. Contact our dealership today to learn more about this outstanding vehicle and how it can become your trusted companion on the road.
Vehicle Features
