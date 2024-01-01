$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2011 Ford F-150
XLT
2011 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Lake Huron Chrysler
268 Bayfield Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3G6
519-524-7195
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
153,476KM
Used
VIN 1FTFW1EF0BFB79720
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 153,476 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Electronic shift-on-the-fly transfer case
HD shock absorbers
4-wheel drive
Rear 2-stage variable rate leaf springs
2-ton jack
Front Coil Springs
Easy Fuel capless fuel filler
Single Exhaust
6-1/2' pickup box w/(4) cargo box tie down hooks
78-amp/hr HD maintenance-free battery
Long-spindle double wishbone coil-over-shock front axle
Intelligent oil life monitor
Exterior
CARGO LAMP
Interval wipers
Black front/rear stone cuffs
Fixed rear window
Black door & tailgate handles
Removable tailgate w/key lock & Lift Assist
Rear window privacy glass
Rear underframe winch-type spare tire carrier w/safety catch
Bright headlamps w/autolamp
Chrome bar-style grille -inc: chrome surround, black mesh
Chrome front/rear step bumpers -inc: body-colour upper fascia, black front valence
Interior
Speed Control
glove box
Colour-coordinated carpet
Delayed accessory pwr
Colour-coordinated urethane steering wheel
Manual air conditioning
outside temp display
Pwr windows w/1-touch driver down
Seatback map pockets
Securilock anti-theft ignition
Rear grab handles
Premium cloth 60/40 flip-up split bench rear seat
Front/rear aux pwr point
Front grab handles
Overhead console w/(2) storage bins
Front/rear dome lamps
Fade-to-off interior lamps w/integrated map lamps
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, fuel gauge, voltmeter, oil pressure, engine coolant temp, odometer
Air conditioning registers -inc: chrome rings, obsidian vanes
Safety
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child safety rear door locks
Dual note horn
4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
Side-impact airbags
Roll Stability Control w/trailer sway control
Dual-stage front airbags w/passenger occupancy sensor
3-point seat belts in all rear positions
Autolock features for child safety seats
Front/rear safety canopy curtain airbags
Front seat belts -inc: outboard height adjustable shoulder belts, 3-point centre lap belt
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter, audio volume limiter, early low fuel warning, programmable sound chimes, Belt-Minder w/audio mute
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Lake Huron Chrysler
268 Bayfield Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3G6
