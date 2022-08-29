Menu
2014 Nissan Pathfinder

31,580 KM

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-371-0590

2014 Nissan Pathfinder

2014 Nissan Pathfinder

2014 Nissan Pathfinder

The Humberview Group

346 Huron Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3A3

877-371-0590

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

31,580KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9027265
  Stock #: U29222
  VIN: 5N1AR2MM5EC710273

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U29222
  • Mileage 31,580 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! Dark Slate 2014 Nissan Pathfinder SL 4WD CVT 3.5L V6 DOHC

4WD.


Reviews:
* Owners tend to be pleasantly surprised by the Pathfinders good-for-its-size manoeuvrability, decent fuel consumption, powerful and responsive engine and transmission combination, seamless power delivery, slick parking system, and generous list of family-friendly features. Most owners say the cabin is roomy and flexible enough to handle virtually any task with little second thought, and many report that the ride is long-haul road-trip ready. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

4x4
CVT

