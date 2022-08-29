$25,995+ tax & licensing
2014 Nissan Pathfinder
31,580KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9027265
- Stock #: U29222
- VIN: 5N1AR2MM5EC710273
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 31,580 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD.
Reviews:
* Owners tend to be pleasantly surprised by the Pathfinders good-for-its-size manoeuvrability, decent fuel consumption, powerful and responsive engine and transmission combination, seamless power delivery, slick parking system, and generous list of family-friendly features. Most owners say the cabin is roomy and flexible enough to handle virtually any task with little second thought, and many report that the ride is long-haul road-trip ready. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features
4x4
CVT
