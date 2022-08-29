2014 Nissan Pathfinder

$25,995 + taxes & licensing 3 1 , 5 8 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9027265

9027265 Stock #: U29222

U29222 VIN: 5N1AR2MM5EC710273

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # U29222

Mileage 31,580 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 4x4 CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.