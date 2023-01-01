$13,995+ tax & licensing
2015 Chrysler 200
Location
268 Bayfield Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3G6
166,365KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10122006
- Stock #: 23082A
- VIN: 1C3CCCCG2FN510641
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour BILLET SILVER METALLIC CLEAR C
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 166,365 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
26N
ERB
DF5
PSC
APA
WP9
RA4
NAS
LMP
ANF
CLA
CLB
YGS
4EX
4CV
*DL
-X9
Exterior
Fog Lights
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Monotone Paint
Front license plate bracket
Ontario Tire Surcharge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Rocker Panel Extensions
Light tinted glass
Coloured grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Laminated Glass
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Chrome Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Interior
Compass
Front Floor Mats
Rear Floor Mats
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Accessory Switch Bank
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
8.4" Touchscreen
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Mechanical
Block Heater
50 State Emissions
3.73 Axle Ratio
Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Comfort Ride Suspension
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
60 L Fuel Tank
Safety
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Media / Nav / Comm
6 Speakers
GPS Antenna Input
Radio w/Seek-Scan, MP3 Player, Clock, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Radio Data System and External Memory Control
Additional Features
BLACK
PREMIUM GROUP
3 Additional Gallons of Gas
3.6L V6 24V VVT Engine
Premium Lighting Group
Sales Tracking
Billet Metallic
Uconnect 8.4an AM/FM/SXM/HD/BT/NAV
Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
9-Spd 9HP48 Auto Transmission
Prem Leather Trimmed Vent Seats
Customer Preferred Package 26N
19X8.0 Gray/Polished Spoke Alum Whl
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 -inc: Dual Integrated Exhaust Tips, Steering Wheel Mounted Shift Control, Anti-Lock 4-Wheel-Disc Brakes (HD)
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (DF5) -inc: 3.251 Final Drive Ratio
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26N -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic (DF5)
WHEELS: 19" X 8" POLISHED ALUMINUM W/GREY POCKETS -inc: Tires: P235/40R19XL BSW AS, Anti-Lock 4-Wheel-Disc Brakes (HD)
PREMIUM GROUP -inc: Radio/Driver Seat/HVAC w/Memory, Luxury Door Trim Panel, 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet, Exterior Mirrors w/Memory, Heated 2 Tone Leather Steering Wheel, Real Wood/Bronze Chrome Interior Accents
RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4AN AM/FM/SXM/HD/BT/NAV -inc: GPS Navigation
Lake Huron Chrysler
268 Bayfield Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3G6