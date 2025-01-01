$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2015 Jeep Cherokee
Limited
Location
Lake Huron Chrysler
268 Bayfield Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3G6
519-524-7195
Used
214,598KM
VIN 1C4PJMDS0FW678543
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Cashmere Pearl Coat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25064F
- Mileage 214,598 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
26G
EHB
DFH
PFS
APA
4HB
3AC
RFX
RC3
RA4
NAS
AHT
AFF
4HC
AC5
YGS
4CV
*DL
-X9
Exterior
Fog Lights
Deep Tinted Glass
Monotone Paint
Exterior Mirrors Courtesy Lamps
Exterior Mirrors w/Supplemental Signals
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Ontario Tire Surcharge
Clearcoat Paint
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tires: 225/60R18 BSW Touring
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Fender Flares
Black Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Wheels: 18" x 7" Polished Aluminum
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Interior
Compass
Cargo Net
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
WIRELESS CHARGING PAD
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Harman Radio Manufacturer
Nav Ready! See Dealer For Details
Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement and Fold Flat
8.4" touch screen display
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Mechanical
Block Heater
50 State Emissions
Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
Normal Duty Suspension
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
3.734 Axle Ratio
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
59.8 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 2,494 kgs (5,500 lbs)
Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
453.6 Kgs Maximum Payload
Convenience
Trailer Tow Group
Seating
Prem Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
6 Speakers
9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth Integrated Voice Command
GPS Antenna Input
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Additional Features
Special Scheduling Condition II
Customer Preferred Package 26G
Special Scheduling Condition III
BLACK
Luxury Group
3 Additional Gallons of Gas
Safetytec
Cashmere Pearl
Uconnect 8.4an AM/FM/SXM/HD/BT/NAV
3.2L V6 24V VVT Engine
9-Spd 948TE FWD/AWD Auto Trans (Make
Price Protection - Code C
Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic -inc: Jeep Active Drive I
RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4AN AM/FM/SXM/HD/BT/NAV -inc: GPS Navigation
ENGINE: 3.2L PENTASTAR VVT V6 -inc: Engine Stop-Start System, 3.251 Axle Ratio, Dual Bright Exhaust Tips, Engine Oil Cooler
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26G -inc: Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
LUXURY GROUP -inc: Bi-Xenon HID Headlamps, Radio/Driver Seat/Exterior Mirrors Memory, Power Liftgate, Exterior Mirrors w/Memory, Ventilated Front Seats
Cashmere Pearl Coat
SAFETYTEC GROUP -inc: Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection, Park-Sense Rear Park Assist
TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler, 7 & 4 Pin Wiring Harness, Full Size Spare Tire, Class III Receiver Hitch, Trailer Tow Wiring Harness
