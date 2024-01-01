Menu
Used 2015 RAM 1500 ST for sale in Goderich, ON

2015 RAM 1500

185,539 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2015 RAM 1500

ST

2015 RAM 1500

ST

Location

Lake Huron Chrysler

268 Bayfield Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3G6

519-524-7195

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

185,539KM
Used
VIN 1C6RR7FT4FS686457

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 185,539 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

EZH
DG1

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
180 Amp Alternator
HD shock absorbers
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
Electronic Transfer Case
3.55 Rear Axle Ratio
Single stainless steel exhaust
Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
98.4 L Fuel Tank
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Towing w/Harness and Trailer Sway Control
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
1600# Maximum Payload
GVWR: 3,084 kgs (6,800 lbs)

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Goodyear Brand Tires
Fixed rear window
Black grille
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Black Exterior Mirrors
Black rear step bumper
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light

Interior

Tip Start
Rear Folding Seat
Engine Immobilizer
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Urethane Gear Shift Knob
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Analog Display
Systems Monitor
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Front armrest w/cupholders
Full Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Oil Temperature, Transmission Fluid Temp, Engine Hour Meter and Trip Odometer
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Chrome And Metal-Look Interior Accents

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
Radio w/Clock

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Lake Huron Chrysler

Lake Huron Chrysler

268 Bayfield Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3G6

519-524-XXXX

519-524-7195

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Lake Huron Chrysler

519-524-7195

2015 RAM 1500