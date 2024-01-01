$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Dodge Durango
R/T
Location
Lake Huron Chrysler
268 Bayfield Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3G6
519-524-7195
Used
263,205KM
VIN 1C4SDJCT0GC375100
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour GRANITE CRYSTAL MET. CLEAR COA
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 263,205 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Exterior
Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/body-colour surround
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Laminated Glass
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Side Windows Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Bodyside Insert and Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Interior
Compass
GPS Navigation
Cargo Net
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Leather Door Trim Insert
Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Interior Accents
Smart Device Integration
HVAC -inc: Auxiliary Rear Heater, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Illuminated Front Cupholder
8.4" Touchscreen
Driver And Passenger Heated-Cushion, Driver And Passenger Heated-Seatback and Ventilated Front Seats
Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Vinyl 3rd Row Seat Front, 2 Power and Adjustable Head Restraints
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Mechanical
Block Heater
180 Amp Alternator
Sport tuned suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
3.09 Rear Axle Ratio
Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
700CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling
Rear Load-Levelling Suspension
93.1 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 3,220 kgs (7,100 lbs)
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Gas-Pressurized Front Shock Absorbers and Nivomat Brand Name Rear Shock Absorbers
Full-Time All-Wheel
605.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Safety
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear Parking Sensors
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Automatic Equalizer
506w Regular Amplifier
1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription
GPS Antenna Input
Streaming Audio
Lake Huron Chrysler
268 Bayfield Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3G6
2016 Dodge Durango