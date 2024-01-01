Menu
Used 2016 Dodge Durango R/T for sale in Goderich, ON

2016 Dodge Durango

263,205 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2016 Dodge Durango

R/T

2016 Dodge Durango

R/T

Location

Lake Huron Chrysler

268 Bayfield Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3G6

519-524-7195

Logo_NoBadges

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
263,205KM
VIN 1C4SDJCT0GC375100

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour GRANITE CRYSTAL MET. CLEAR COA
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 263,205 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Exterior

Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/body-colour surround
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Laminated Glass
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Side Windows Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Bodyside Insert and Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Interior

Compass
GPS Navigation
Cargo Net
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Leather Door Trim Insert
Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Interior Accents
Smart Device Integration
HVAC -inc: Auxiliary Rear Heater, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Illuminated Front Cupholder
8.4" Touchscreen
Driver And Passenger Heated-Cushion, Driver And Passenger Heated-Seatback and Ventilated Front Seats
Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Vinyl 3rd Row Seat Front, 2 Power and Adjustable Head Restraints
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Sentry Key Immobilizer

Mechanical

Block Heater
180 Amp Alternator
Sport tuned suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
3.09 Rear Axle Ratio
Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
700CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling
Rear Load-Levelling Suspension
93.1 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 3,220 kgs (7,100 lbs)
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Gas-Pressurized Front Shock Absorbers and Nivomat Brand Name Rear Shock Absorbers
Full-Time All-Wheel
605.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Safety

Driver Knee Airbag
Rear Parking Sensors
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Automatic Equalizer
506w Regular Amplifier
1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription
GPS Antenna Input
Streaming Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Lake Huron Chrysler

Lake Huron Chrysler

Lake Huron Chrysler

268 Bayfield Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3G6
519-524-7195

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Lake Huron Chrysler

519-524-7195

2016 Dodge Durango