2016 Dodge Journey

P0955A VIN: 3C4PDDGG9GT201082

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Block Heater Engine Oil Cooler 160 Amp Alternator Performance Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs 3.16 Axle Ratio Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering 525CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection GVWR: 2,540 kgs (5,600 lbs) Transmission w/AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler 79 L Fuel Tank Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Full-Time All-Wheel 699.0 Kgs Maximum Payload Exterior Fog Lights DEEP TINTED GLASS Tires: P225/55R19 BSW AS Touring Body-coloured door handles Black grille CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers LED brakelights Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Roof Rack Rails Only Black Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Metal-Look Bodyside Insert Wheels: 19" x 7" Hyper Black Aluminum Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Compass Cargo Net Driver Information Centre Universal Garage Door Opener Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Park-Sense rear park assist system 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Valet Function Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination 4 12V DC Power Outlets Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Fore/Aft Movement and Fold Flat Instrument Panel Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, Flip ft.n Stow(tm) 1st Row Underseat Storage and 2nd Row Underseat Storage Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Digital/Analog Appearance Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror, 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Sentry Key Immobilizer Safety Driver Knee Airbag PERIMETER ALARM Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Media / Nav / Comm graphic equalizer Integrated roof antenna 1 LCD Monitor In The Front 368w Regular Amplifier Streaming Audio

