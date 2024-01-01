Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2016 Dodge Ram 1500 CREW CAB 1500 SLT/SPORT/TRX OFF ROAD 4X2 - 140.5 for sale in Goderich, ON

2016 Dodge Ram 1500

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Dodge Ram 1500

CREW CAB 1500 SLT/SPORT/TRX OFF ROAD 4X2 - 140.5

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Dodge Ram 1500

CREW CAB 1500 SLT/SPORT/TRX OFF ROAD 4X2 - 140.5

Location

Lake Huron Chrysler

268 Bayfield Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3G6

519-524-7195

  1. 11438615
  2. 11438615
  3. 11438615
  4. 11438615
  5. 11438615
  6. 11438615
  7. 11438615
  8. 11438615
  9. 11438615
  10. 11438615
  11. 11438615
  12. 11438615
  13. 11438615
  14. 11438615
  15. 11438615
Contact Seller
Logo_OneOwner

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN 1C6RR7UTXGS363485

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour RED P.C.
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22170B
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
160 Amp Alternator
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
Electronic Transfer Case
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
98.4 L Fuel Tank
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
GVWR: 3,129 kgs (6,900 lbs)
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
616.9 Kgs Maximum Payload

Exterior

Fog Lights
Power Rear Window
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Body-coloured grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Wheels w/Locks
Tires: P275/60R20 OWL All-Season
Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Wheels: 20" x 9" Aluminum w/Tech Silver Pockets
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Interior

Bucket Seats
Compass
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
GPS Antenna Input
115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet
Full-Length Upgraded Floor Console
Front High-Back Seats
8.4" Touchscreen
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Analog Appearance
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Engine Compartment And Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Sentry Key Immobilizer

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lake Huron Chrysler

Used 2020 RAM 1500 Laramie for sale in Goderich, ON
2020 RAM 1500 Laramie 157,156 KM $85,430 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Overland for sale in Goderich, ON
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Overland 90,016 KM $79,865 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited for sale in Goderich, ON
2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 136,156 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Lake Huron Chrysler

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lake Huron Chrysler

Lake Huron Chrysler

268 Bayfield Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3G6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-524-XXXX

(click to show)

519-524-7195

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Lake Huron Chrysler

519-524-7195

Contact Seller
2016 Dodge Ram 1500