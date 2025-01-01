$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2016 Dodge Ram 1500
CREW CAB 1500 LARAMIE LONGHORN 4X4 - 140.5
2016 Dodge Ram 1500
CREW CAB 1500 LARAMIE LONGHORN 4X4 - 140.5
Location
Lake Huron Chrysler
268 Bayfield Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3G6
519-524-7195
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
216,452KM
VIN 1C6RR7PM6GS126612
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White Clear Coat
- Interior Colour Canyon Brown/Lt. Frost Beige
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25062A
- Mileage 216,452 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
28K
EXF
DFD
PW7
APA
3AA
NAS
GWA
DMH
AHC
ADC
4H4
YHE
4CV
*XJ
-U1
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
50 State Emissions
Electronically Controlled Throttle
160 Amp Alternator
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
Electronic Transfer Case
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
GVWR: 3,129 kgs (6,900 lbs)
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and HD Oil Cooler
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
121.1 L Fuel Tank
562.5 Kgs Maximum Payload
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Sunroof
Chrome Door Handles
Power Rear Window
Deep Tinted Glass
Chrome Grille
Goodyear Brand Tires
Monotone Paint
Front license plate bracket
Centre Hub
Ontario Tire Surcharge
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Spray-in Bed Liner
20" steel spare wheel
LED brakelights
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Tires: P275/60R20 BSW All-Season
Coloured Fender Flares
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Coloured Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Interior
Bucket Seats
Compass
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Leather Door Trim Insert
115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet
Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage
Full-Length Upgraded Floor Console
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats
Heated Leather/Genuine Wood Steering Wheel
Front High-Back Seats
Second-Row Heated Seats
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Passenger Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Genuine Wood Door Panel Insert, Leather Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors, Audio and Pedals
Analog Appearance
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Mini Overhead Console, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Engine Compartment And Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Sentry Key Immobilizer
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Remote Start
Convenience
Convenience Group
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Regular Amplifier
Streaming Audio
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Additional Features
Customer Preferred Package 28K
Special Scheduling Condition VII
Bright White Clear Coat
BRIGHT WHITE
3.8 Additional Gallons of Diesel
Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFD)
Trailer Tow Mirrors & Brake Group
8-Spd Auto 8HP70 Trans (Buy)
Price Protection - Code A
Canyon Brown/Lt. Frost Beige
3.0L V6 Turbo Diesel Engine
Premium Filigree Leather Seats
CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push Start, Remote Proximity Keyless Entry, Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control, Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers
ENGINE: 3.0L ECODIESEL V6 -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea), 3.0L Diesel Badge, 800 Amp Maintenance Free Battery, Next Generation Engine Controller, 3.55 Rear Axle Ratio, Winter Front Grille Cover, 230 Amp Alternator, 98-Litre (21.6-Gallon) Fu...
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28K LONGHORN -inc: Engine: 3.0L EcoDiesel V6, Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFD)
MONOTONE PAINT APPLICATION -inc: Chrome Rear Bumper, Body Colour Fender Flares, Wheels: 20" x 9" Aluminum w/Silver Painted Inserts, Chrome Tubular Side Steps, Chrome Front Bumper
TRAILER TOW MIRRORS & BRAKE GROUP -inc: Trailer Brake Control, Chrome Power Trailer Tow Mirrors, Class IV Hitch Receiver
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Lake Huron Chrysler
2022 Jeep Wagoneer Series II 71,529 KM $58,995 + tax & lic
2019 Jeep Cherokee Sport 231,876 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2023 RAM 3500 Big Horn 61,536 KM $72,995 + tax & lic
Email Lake Huron Chrysler
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lake Huron Chrysler
268 Bayfield Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3G6
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-524-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Lake Huron Chrysler
519-524-7195
2016 Dodge Ram 1500