2016 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE
Location
500 Huron Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3X8
148,486KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8296410
- Stock #: U03222
- VIN: 3GTU2MEC4GG367124
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
Vehicle Description
SLE, V8 5.3L 355 HP (l83) - Gas (W/3SA), Cloth - Jet Black, Stone Blue (MET)
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
