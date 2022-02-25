Menu
2016 GMC Sierra 1500

148,486 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-303-5210

SLE

Location

The Humberview Group

500 Huron Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3X8

866-303-5210

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

148,486KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8296410
  • Stock #: U03222
  • VIN: 3GTU2MEC4GG367124

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # U03222
  • Mileage 148,486 KM

Vehicle Description

SLE, V8 5.3L 355 HP (l83) - Gas (W/3SA), Cloth - Jet Black, Stone Blue (MET)

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Goderich Honda

500 Huron Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3X8

