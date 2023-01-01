2016 Jeep Cherokee

$22,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 0 , 3 1 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 10076700

10076700 Stock #: 23028A

23028A VIN: 1C4PJMJS6GW299665

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright White Clear Coat

Interior Colour Brown/Pearl

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 90,318 KM

Vehicle Features Packages 27M EHK DFJ PW7 APA RFX NAS GWJ ADG YGS 4EX 4CV *YL -UW Exterior Fog Lights DEEP TINTED GLASS Monotone Paint Cornering Lights Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket Ontario Tire Surcharge Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler 18" x 7" aluminum wheels Black grille w/chrome surround LED brakelights COMMANDVIEW DUAL PANE SUNROOF Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Tires: 225/60R18 BSW Touring Chrome Side Windows Trim Laminated Glass Roof Rack Rails Only Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Electronic Range Select Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding and Body-Coloured Fender Flares Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Wheels: 18" x 7" Polished Aluminum Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Mechanical Four-Wheel Drive Hill Descent Control Block Heater 50 State Emissions 160 Amp Alternator Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Auxiliary transmission oil cooler Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electronic Transfer Case 3.251 Axle Ratio Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature 700CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Jeep Active Drive II Off-Road Suspension 59.1 L Fuel Tank GVWR: 2,494 kgs (5,500 lbs) Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS -inc: Engine Stop-Start System, 700-Amp Maintenance-Free Battery, Bright Dual Exhaust Tips, Engine Oil Cooler 453.6 Kgs Maximum Payload Interior Compass GPS Navigation Cargo Net PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Garage door transmitter Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column WIRELESS CHARGING PAD 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel Vinyl Door Trim Insert 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Leather Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 Illuminated Front Cupholder Heated Leather/Genuine Wood Steering Wheel Driver And Passenger Heated-Cushion, Driver And Passenger Heated-Seatback and Ventilated Front Seats 8.4" touch screen display Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert, Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leather Upholstered Dashboard Leather Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Sentry Key Immobilizer Seating Prem Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats Safety Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Parkview Back-Up Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Blind Spot Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Parksense Rear Parking Sensors Rear Collision Warning Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Regular Amplifier 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription GPS Antenna Input Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4" SXM/HANDS-FREE/NAV Additional Features Technology Group Bright White Clear Coat 3 Additional Gallons of Gas BRIGHT WHITE Sales Tracking Transmission: 9-Spd Auto w/Active Drive Drive II 9-Spd 948TE 4WD Auto Trans (Make) Full Sunroof Pwr Frt Fixed Rear 3.2L V6 24V VVT Engine w/ESS Customer Preferred Package 27M Brown/Pearl QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27M -inc: Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS, Transmission: 9-Spd Auto w/Active Drive Drive II TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Advanced Brake Assist, Auto, High Beam Headlamp Control, Parallel/Perpendicular Park Assist, Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers, FWD Collision Warn/Active Braking, Lane Departure Warn/Lane Keep Asst

