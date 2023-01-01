$22,995+ tax & licensing
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing
Lake Huron Chrysler
519-524-7195
2016 Jeep Cherokee
OVERLAND
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing
90,318KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10076700
- Stock #: 23028A
- VIN: 1C4PJMJS6GW299665
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White Clear Coat
- Interior Colour Brown/Pearl
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 90,318 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
27M
EHK
DFJ
PW7
APA
RFX
NAS
GWJ
ADG
YGS
4EX
4CV
*YL
-UW
Exterior
Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Monotone Paint
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Ontario Tire Surcharge
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
18" x 7" aluminum wheels
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
COMMANDVIEW DUAL PANE SUNROOF
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tires: 225/60R18 BSW Touring
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Laminated Glass
Roof Rack Rails Only
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Electronic Range Select
Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels
Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps
Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals
Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding and Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Wheels: 18" x 7" Polished Aluminum
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Mechanical
Four-Wheel Drive
Hill Descent Control
Block Heater
50 State Emissions
160 Amp Alternator
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Auxiliary transmission oil cooler
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
3.251 Axle Ratio
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
700CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Jeep Active Drive II
Off-Road Suspension
59.1 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 2,494 kgs (5,500 lbs)
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS -inc: Engine Stop-Start System, 700-Amp Maintenance-Free Battery, Bright Dual Exhaust Tips, Engine Oil Cooler
453.6 Kgs Maximum Payload
Interior
Compass
GPS Navigation
Cargo Net
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
WIRELESS CHARGING PAD
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Leather Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Heated Leather/Genuine Wood Steering Wheel
Driver And Passenger Heated-Cushion, Driver And Passenger Heated-Seatback and Ventilated Front Seats
8.4" touch screen display
Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert, Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leather Upholstered Dashboard
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Seating
Prem Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Blind Spot
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Parksense Rear Parking Sensors
Rear Collision Warning
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Regular Amplifier
1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription
GPS Antenna Input
Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth
RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4" SXM/HANDS-FREE/NAV
Additional Features
Technology Group
Bright White Clear Coat
3 Additional Gallons of Gas
BRIGHT WHITE
Sales Tracking
Transmission: 9-Spd Auto w/Active Drive Drive II
9-Spd 948TE 4WD Auto Trans (Make)
Full Sunroof Pwr Frt Fixed Rear
3.2L V6 24V VVT Engine w/ESS
Customer Preferred Package 27M
Brown/Pearl
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27M -inc: Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS, Transmission: 9-Spd Auto w/Active Drive Drive II
TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Advanced Brake Assist, Auto, High Beam Headlamp Control, Parallel/Perpendicular Park Assist, Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers, FWD Collision Warn/Active Braking, Lane Departure Warn/Lane Keep Asst
