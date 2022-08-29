$32,949+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$32,949
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
877-371-0590
2017 Cadillac XT5
2017 Cadillac XT5
Luxury
Location
The Humberview Group
346 Huron Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3A3
877-371-0590
$32,949
+ taxes & licensing
70,723KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9027259
- Stock #: U29322
- VIN: 1GYKNDRS1HZ317969
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 70,723 KM
Vehicle Description
* IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick with optional front crash prevention Recent Arrival! Crystal White 2017 Cadillac XT5 Luxury AWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 DI VVT
Reviews:
* Most owners report an excellent LED lighting system, very good ride quality on most surfaces, an elegant and easy to use interior, and a very relaxing and laid-back overall drive. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From The Humberview Group
The Humberview Group
Goderich Toyota
346 Huron Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3A3