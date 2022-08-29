Menu
2017 Cadillac XT5

70,723 KM

$32,949

+ tax & licensing
$32,949

+ taxes & licensing

2017 Cadillac XT5

2017 Cadillac XT5

Luxury

2017 Cadillac XT5

Luxury

$32,949

+ taxes & licensing

70,723KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9027259
  • Stock #: U29322
  • VIN: 1GYKNDRS1HZ317969

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 70,723 KM

Vehicle Description

Awards:
* IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick with optional front crash prevention Recent Arrival! Crystal White 2017 Cadillac XT5 Luxury AWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 DI VVT


Reviews:
* Most owners report an excellent LED lighting system, very good ride quality on most surfaces, an elegant and easy to use interior, and a very relaxing and laid-back overall drive. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

