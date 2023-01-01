$27,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 0 , 2 8 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 10005231

10005231 Stock #: 23080A

23080A VIN: 2C4RDGEG5HR661809

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 70,289 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Block Heater Engine Oil Cooler 160 Amp Alternator Performance Suspension Front-wheel drive Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Anti-Roll Bar Single stainless steel exhaust 3.16 Axle Ratio Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler 75 L Fuel Tank GVWR: 2,744 kgs (6,050 lbs) Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Exterior Fog Lights DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers Body-coloured door handles Body-coloured grille Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Tires: P225/65R17 BSW AS LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper Body-Coloured Bodyside Mouldings Power Sliding Rear Doors Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Wheels: 17" x 6.5" Aluminum w/Gloss Black Pockets Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Compass ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera Locking glove box Driver foot rest Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Garage door transmitter Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Vinyl Door Trim Insert Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Covered Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Full Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets 6.5" Touchscreen Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front/Rear, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor and 3 Fixed Head Restraints Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents Leather Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Remote Engine Start Analog Appearance Sentry Key Immobilizer Safety Driver Knee Airbag Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Regular Amplifier RADIO: 430 Streaming Audio

