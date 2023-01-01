Menu
2017 Ford F-150

160,209 KM

Details Features

$28,995

+ tax & licensing
$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-303-5210

2017 Ford F-150

2017 Ford F-150

4x4 - Supercab XLT - 145 WB

2017 Ford F-150

4x4 - Supercab XLT - 145 WB

Location

The Humberview Group

500 Huron Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3X8

866-303-5210

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Sale

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

160,209KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10154316
  • Stock #: U12523

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U12523
  • Mileage 160,209 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Interior

Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Bench Seat

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Exterior

Tow Hooks

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Goderich Honda

500 Huron Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3X8

866-303-5210

