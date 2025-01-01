$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Land Rover Range Rover
Sport V6 HSE Dynamic
Location
Lake Huron Chrysler
268 Bayfield Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3G6
519-524-7195
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
217,785KM
VIN SALWV2FV0HA149386
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 217,785 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Exterior
Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Laminated Glass
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding
Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Fixed Rear Window w/Variable Intermittent Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Interior
Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Voice recorder
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Interior Lock Disable
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Leather Door Trim Insert
Full Floor Console W/Covered Storage And 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
10-Way Driver Seat
10-Way Passenger Seat
InControl PROTECT Tracker System
Style 4 - 16 Way Powered Climate Front Seats -inc: power fore/aft, recline, cushion height, 4 way lumbar, cushion tilt, adjustable seat bolsters, headrests and memory
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert, Aluminum/Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leather Upholstered Dashboard
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Mechanical
Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
1 Skid Plate
Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
Axle Ratio: TBD
105 L Fuel Tank
4-Corner Auto-Leveling Suspension
GVWR: 2,950 kgs (6,504 lbs)
Automatic w/Driver Control Height Adjustable Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 3.0L V6 Supercharged (380 HP)
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/Paddle Shift -inc: single-speed transfer box (high range only)
Safety
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Aerial View Camera System
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Media / Nav / Comm
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Automatic Equalizer
Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna
