2017 Toyota Highlander

$35,995 + taxes & licensing 7 6 , 8 2 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9273706

9273706 Stock #: U36222

U36222 VIN: 5TDJZRFH2HS427264

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # U36222

Mileage 76,821 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features AWD 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.