Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Toyota Highlander

76,821 KM

Details Description Features

$35,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-371-0590

Contact Seller
2017 Toyota Highlander

2017 Toyota Highlander

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Toyota Highlander

Location

The Humberview Group

346 Huron Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3A3

877-371-0590

  1. 9273706
  2. 9273706
  3. 9273706
  4. 9273706
  5. 9273706
Contact Seller

$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

76,821KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9273706
  • Stock #: U36222
  • VIN: 5TDJZRFH2HS427264

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U36222
  • Mileage 76,821 KM

Vehicle Description

Awards:
* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards Recent Arrival! White 2017 Toyota Highlander XLE AWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.5L 6-Cylinder

AWD.


Reviews:
* On most aspects of bad-weather confidence, a commanding driving position, comfort, flexibility, and space to spare, the Highlander seems to have impressed owners. Many appreciate the upscale feature content, and the automatic high-beams, and JBL stereo are commonly listed as feature favourites. Many say the standard V6 driveline offers up an ideal blend of performance punch and fuel efficiency. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2017 Toyota Highland...
 76,821 KM
$35,995 + tax & lic
2020 Nissan Rogue SV...
 53,598 KM
$29,990 + tax & lic
2013 Chrysler 200 | ...
 59,691 KM
$10,900 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Goderich Toyota

346 Huron Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3A3

Call Dealer

877-371-XXXX

(click to show)

877-371-0590

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory