$32,496+ taxes & licensing
2018 Dodge Challenger
CHALLENGER SXT PLUS
2018 Dodge Challenger
CHALLENGER SXT PLUS
Location
Lake Huron Chrysler
268 Bayfield Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3G6
519-524-7195
$32,496
+ taxes & licensing
Used
116,724KM
VIN 2C3CDZAG1JH309625
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 116,724 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
TOURING SUSPENSION
Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Rear-wheel drive
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
70 L Fuel Tank
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
80-Amp/Hr 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Interior
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Voice recorder
Air filtration
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Fixed Rear Windows
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
GPS Antenna Input
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Down
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Fore/Aft Movement and Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
6 Speakers
Window grid antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Exterior
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Black grille w/chrome accents
Light tinted glass
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Safety
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Lake Huron Chrysler
268 Bayfield Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3G6
2018 Dodge Challenger