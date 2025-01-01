$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan
CANADA VALUE PACKAGE
Location
Lake Huron Chrysler
268 Bayfield Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3G6
519-524-7195
Used
214,992KM
VIN 2C4RDGBG2JR224781
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour GRANITE CRYSTAL MET. CLEAR COA
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 214,992 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
TOURING SUSPENSION
Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.16 Axle Ratio
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
75 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 2,744 kgs (6,050 lbs)
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Safety
Driver Knee Airbag
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Media / Nav / Comm
4 Speakers
Fixed antenna
Steering wheel-mounted audio controls
Audio input jack for mobile devices
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Radio: 130
Exterior
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Grille
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Black bodyside mouldings
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Sliding Rear Doors
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Tires: 225/65R17 BSW Touring
Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Interior
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Fixed Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Instrument Panel Bin, Covered Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest Outboard Only
Removable Full Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Cloth 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline and 3 Fixed Head Restraints
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Lake Huron Chrysler
268 Bayfield Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3G6
