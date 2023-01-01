2018 Dodge Journey

$21,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 4 , 6 7 6 K M Used

Listing ID: 10488210

10488210 Stock #: 23038A

23038A VIN: 3C4PDCAB6JT416983

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 54,676 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Block Heater 160 Amp Alternator Normal Duty Suspension Front-wheel drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers 4.28 Axle Ratio Single stainless steel exhaust Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering 77 L Fuel Tank 525CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection GVWR: 2,270 kgs (5,005 lbs) Engine: 2.4L DOHC 16V I-4 w/Dual VVT Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control 455.0 Kgs Maximum Payload Safety Driver Knee Airbag Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Interior Driver Information Centre Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Valet Function Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Cargo Area Concealed Storage 4 12V DC Power Outlets Full Carpet Floor Covering Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Vinyl Door Trim Insert Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement Illuminated Front Cupholder 4.3" Touchscreen Instrument Panel Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Urethane Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Sentry Key Immobilizer Exterior Chrome Grille Tires: P225/65R17 BSW A/S Touring Body-coloured door handles CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers Light tinted glass Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Black Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Bumper Insert Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Media / Nav / Comm 6 Speakers graphic equalizer Integrated roof antenna Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System

