2018 Honda Accord
LX
37,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Stock #: U29122
- VIN: 1HGCV1F1XJA803125
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 37,000 KM
Vehicle Description
* JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards Recent Arrival! Silver 2018 Honda Accord LX FWD CVT I4 DOHC 16V Turbocharged
Cloth.
Reviews:
* Owners rave about easy-to-use tech, powerful LED headlights, a ride that nicely balances comfort against responsive handling, and powertrains that are refined and rich with low-end torque response for more pleasing power delivery. Plenty of storage space for smaller items, and a nicely finished look and feel to many of the smaller on-board controls rounds out the package. Generous rear-seat legroom is also noted. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT
