2018 Honda Accord

37,000 KM

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-371-0590

LX

Location

The Humberview Group

346 Huron Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3A3

877-371-0590

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

37,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9027262
  • Stock #: U29122
  • VIN: 1HGCV1F1XJA803125

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # U29122
  • Mileage 37,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Awards:
* JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards Recent Arrival! Silver 2018 Honda Accord LX FWD CVT I4 DOHC 16V Turbocharged

Cloth.


Reviews:
* Owners rave about easy-to-use tech, powerful LED headlights, a ride that nicely balances comfort against responsive handling, and powertrains that are refined and rich with low-end torque response for more pleasing power delivery. Plenty of storage space for smaller items, and a nicely finished look and feel to many of the smaller on-board controls rounds out the package. Generous rear-seat legroom is also noted. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Goderich Toyota

346 Huron Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3A3

877-371-XXXX

877-371-0590

