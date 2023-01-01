2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

$24,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 5 6 , 2 5 5 K M Used

23124A VIN: 1C4RJFAG1JC312105

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright White Clear Coat

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 156,255 KM

Vehicle Features Packages 2BE ERC DFT PW7 APA 4H4 3AB NAS YGS 3XA 4M7 5N6 4CV *A5 -X9 Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Block Heater 50 State Emissions Engine Oil Cooler 160 Amp Alternator Normal Duty Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs 3.45 Rear Axle Ratio Single stainless steel exhaust Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Electric Power-Assist Steering Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive GVWR: 2,948 kgs (6,500 lbs) Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS 650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 93.1 L Fuel Tank Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control 621.4 Kgs Maximum Payload Exterior Fog Lights DEEP TINTED GLASS Monotone Paint Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket Ontario Tire Surcharge CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers Lip Spoiler Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents LED brakelights Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Laminated Glass Roof Rack Rails Only Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Rocker Panel Extensions and Black Wheel Well Trim Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Compass Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel 3 12V DC Power Outlets Cargo Area Concealed Storage HVAC -inc: Console Ducts Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Tracker System Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Front Infrared 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat Smart Device Integration Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Fore/Aft Movement and Fold Flat Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Illuminated Front Cupholder Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Sentry Key Immobilizer Safety Driver Knee Airbag Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Parkview Back-Up Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Parksense Rear Parking Sensors Media / Nav / Comm 6 Speakers graphic equalizer Integrated roof antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Streaming Audio Seating Cloth Bucket Seats Additional Features Special Scheduling Condition VII Bright White Clear Coat BLACK Status D to D1 3 Additional Gallons of Gas BRIGHT WHITE Federal Green Levy 3.6L V6 24V VVT Engine Upg I w/ESS Easy Order Price Protection - Code B Customer Preferred Package 2BE 8-SPD AUTO 850RE TRANS (MAKE) QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2BE LAREDO -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic

