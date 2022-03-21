Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Jeep Wrangler

38,718 KM

Details Description Features

$46,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$46,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lake Huron Chrysler

519-524-7195

Contact Seller
2018 Jeep Wrangler

2018 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

Location

Lake Huron Chrysler

268 Bayfield Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3G6

519-524-7195

  1. 8699765
  2. 8699765
  3. 8699765
  4. 8699765
  5. 8699765
  6. 8699765
  7. 8699765
  8. 8699765
  9. 8699765
  10. 8699765
  11. 8699765
  12. 8699765
  13. 8699765
  14. 8699765
  15. 8699765
  16. 8699765
  17. 8699765
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$46,995

+ taxes & licensing

38,718KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8699765
  • Stock #: 22119A
  • VIN: 1C4HJXEG0JW114366

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BILLET SILVER METALLIC CLEAR C
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 38,718 KM

Vehicle Description

For more information on this vehicle contact LAKE HURON CHRYLSER! Call today to book your test drive! We proudly serve Kincardine, Wingham, Clinton, Seaforth, Exeter, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Guelph, Woodstock, Chatham, London, Stratford and the rest of Southwestern Ontario. ***LAKE HURON CHRYLSER: Bringing the fun back into buying a vehicle!***

Vehicle Features

3.45 Rear Axle Ratio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lake Huron Chrysler

2018 Jeep Wrangler U...
 65,283 KM
$45,995 + tax & lic
2018 Jeep Wrangler U...
 38,718 KM
$46,995 + tax & lic
2014 RAM 1500 SPORT
 166,437 KM
$24,995 + tax & lic

Email Lake Huron Chrysler

Lake Huron Chrysler

Lake Huron Chrysler

268 Bayfield Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3G6

Call Dealer

519-524-XXXX

(click to show)

519-524-7195

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory