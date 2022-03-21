2018 Jeep Wrangler

$46,995 + taxes & licensing 3 8 , 7 1 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8699765

8699765 Stock #: 22119A

22119A VIN: 1C4HJXEG0JW114366

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour BILLET SILVER METALLIC CLEAR C

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 38,718 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical 3.45 Rear Axle Ratio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.